The 1970s may have been the decade that style forgot and a brutally challenging time for the automotive industry but the best cars of the 1970s showed innovation, charisma and engineering excellence in abundance.

The post-war automotive industry was defined by spectacular growth, innovation and financial success. British, European and American car companies were vital cogs in helping to kickstart economies and achieve renewed prosperity - employing thousands of workers and achieving enormous sales, both at home and through exporting abroad.

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Great Britain, in particular, was at the centre of the motoring revival, with the Jaguar E-Type and classic Mini winning friends across the world. UK car production peaked at 1.92 million vehicles in 1972, but what followed was a period of rapid decline, government bail-outs, industrial unrest and turmoil. The quality of British cars was, at best, patchy, as production was interrupted by strikes.

The 1970s was also a decade of uncertainty for the American car industry, too. The 1973 oil crisis led to the decline of muscle cars as customers began looking for more fuel efficient alternatives.

But there were plenty of high points in the 70s to excite car enthusiasts. Back in Britain, the Range Rover encapsulated all that was good about the British car industry and the Rover SD1 even scooped the European Car of the Year award in 1977. What’s more, there was a true poster car from Norfolk in the shape of the Lotus Esprit Turbo and also the Caterham Super Seven - a car so successful it remains virtually unchanged to this day.