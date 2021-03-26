Its 3.0-litre straight-six engine lifted from the M1 supercar produced 278bhp. It was the perfect match for the sublime chassis, creating a package that was formidable enough to challenge the world’s greatest sports car. It was also one of the world’s first Q-cars.

Alfa Romeo GTV6

Like so many other Alfa Romeo models, the GTV6 was far from perfect, but on the right road, and in the right circumstances, you wouldn’t want to be in any other car. Key to its appeal was a sublime Busso V6 producing 160bhp, which delivered one of the best soundtracks of any performance car.

Launched in 1981, the GTV6 could hit 60mph in 8.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 127mph. However, outright pace was less important than the sweet-sounding symphony and the fine handling.

BMW M3 (E30)

Even the E30 BMW M3’s left-hand drive only status didn’t stop it from becoming one of the most desirable performance cars of the 1980s. It was homologated to enable BMW to go racing against the Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth and Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, with power sourced from a four-cylinder, 16v engine derived from the six-cylinder unit in the M1.

Within a year of its launch at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show, sales had exceeded the 5,000 units required for homologation purposes. To satisfy demand, BMW launched Evolution and Evolution II models.

Audi 100

Audi began the decade with the world’s first mass-produced four-wheel drive performance car, but the Quattro wasn’t the only highlight of the 80s. Take the Audi 100, which arrived in 1982. At the time, it featured the best aerodynamics of any production car, while lightweight construction and the option of four-wheel drive set it apart from rival offerings.

It was also the first saloon to feature flush-fitting side windows, which helped the 100 to achieve a record-breaking drag coefficient of 0.30cd.

Lexus LS 400

We conclude our look at some of the best cars of the 1980s with the Lexus LS 400. It arrived at the 1989 Detroit Auto Show and would become one of the defining cars of the 1990s. It was the result of near-obsessive levels of development, with Toyota determined to upstage the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Nothing was left to chance.

A fitting way to end this feature and the perfect segue to a potential look at the best cars of the 1990s. The LS 400 would be one of the first cars on the list, swiftly followed by the Mazda MX-5. The sports car may have arrived in 1989, but it went on to define the automotive decade that followed.

