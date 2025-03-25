Toyota MR2 (Mk2, 1989-1999) icon review: mid-engined thrills for the masses

They’re almost unheard of now, but in the 1990s you were spoiled for choice when it came to affordable, fun sports cars. Toyota alone offered three unique takes on the formula, dubbed the ‘three brothers’ - the Supra, Celica and the ‘Midship Runabout 2-seater’, or MR2.

I actually owned an MR2 myself. It was a black turbocharged Japanese import ‘GT’ model from 1992, which was a bit rough round the edges, shall we say. Now, though, I’ve had the pleasure of driving Toyota’s own MR2: an early naturally-aspirated UK market car finished in red.

While the rear-wheel drive Toyota Supra was the most coveted and sought-after of the three brothers among enthusiasts and the Celica was a more modestly-powered and accessible front-wheel drive car, the MR2 arguably did more than any other model to democratise the mid-engined sports car recipe for the masses. Except, that is, in France where it had to be renamed to ‘MR’ because the combination of the letters and numbers in MR2 sounds a bit rude in the native language.

The poor man’s Ferrari

Mention the Toyota MR2 to most people and the Mk2 version is likely to be the one that springs to mind. Of the three generations that were created, this one had the longest production run (from 1989 to 1999) and hit a sweet spot in terms of everyday usability. To my eyes it was, and is, best to look at, as well.