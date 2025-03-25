Toyota MR2 (Mk2, 1989-1999) icon review: mid-engined thrills for the masses
The Toyota MR2 was nicknamed the ‘poor man’s Ferrari’, but was that actually high praise rather than the insult it was intended to be?
They’re almost unheard of now, but in the 1990s you were spoiled for choice when it came to affordable, fun sports cars. Toyota alone offered three unique takes on the formula, dubbed the ‘three brothers’ - the Supra, Celica and the ‘Midship Runabout 2-seater’, or MR2.
I actually owned an MR2 myself. It was a black turbocharged Japanese import ‘GT’ model from 1992, which was a bit rough round the edges, shall we say. Now, though, I’ve had the pleasure of driving Toyota’s own MR2: an early naturally-aspirated UK market car finished in red.
While the rear-wheel drive Toyota Supra was the most coveted and sought-after of the three brothers among enthusiasts and the Celica was a more modestly-powered and accessible front-wheel drive car, the MR2 arguably did more than any other model to democratise the mid-engined sports car recipe for the masses. Except, that is, in France where it had to be renamed to ‘MR’ because the combination of the letters and numbers in MR2 sounds a bit rude in the native language.
The poor man’s Ferrari
Mention the Toyota MR2 to most people and the Mk2 version is likely to be the one that springs to mind. Of the three generations that were created, this one had the longest production run (from 1989 to 1999) and hit a sweet spot in terms of everyday usability. To my eyes it was, and is, best to look at, as well.
While the first-generation Toyota MR2 was short and stubby with an angular design that – while charmingly 80s – hasn't aged well, the more rounded shape of the Mk2 is somehow more palatable in the 2020s and its proportions feel altogether more appropriate for a true sports car. The later Mk3 took things in a completely different direction, available solely as a roadster that some considered a cheap alternative to the Porsche Boxster.
The Mk2 MR2 was informally referred to as the ‘poor man’s Ferrari’ – though it’s worth noting that it predates the Ferrari 355 with which its styling is so often compared. I’ve always actually thought of that comparison as a compliment, rather than the insult it's often intended as. For Toyota – a brand that was better known for producing boring-but-dependable family cars – to be mentioned in the same breath as the Prancing Horse really should be taken as high praise indeed.
Whichever way you take the Ferrari jibes, the MR2 is treated with a lot more respect today. The classic Japanese car scene has really taken off in the last decade or so. That may be because people like me from the generation that grew up playing games like Gran Turismo, with its roster of oddball Japanese cars, watched the 1990s street-racing anime Initial D or got caught up in the hype of The Fast and the Furious movie franchise have grown old and wealthy enough to buy their dream cars in real life.
Japanese models that were unappreciated in their time have truly skyrocketed in price, but the MR2 has largely missed out on all the hype, partly because it's never really featured as a main character in any of the aforementioned pop-culture phenomena. It’s starting to gain more attention, though, because would-be buyers who can’t afford Nissan Skylines and Toyota Supras are now starting to look at cars like the Mk2 MR2.
On the road in the MR2
Stepping into Toyota’s own 1992 UK-spec heritage car was like meeting up with an old friend, and there’s something extremely charming about the simplicity of Japanese car interiors from the 90s, despite the sea of grey plastic. With no distracting touchscreens or eye-catching interior gadgetry at all, the focus is well and truly on the driving experience, even before you turn the engine over.
The Toyota MR2 Mk2 upped its engine size compared with the first-generation car, going from a 1.6-litre four-cylinder to a 2.0-litre unit. Some early models used the 119bhp 3S-FE engine (recognisable by the lack of a rear spoiler) but most had the 3S-GE, which was also used in the Toyota Celica of the time.
In the UK, all Mk2 MR2s were naturally aspirated and had either a five-speed manual or four-speed auto. Toyota did offer a turbocharged version in Japan and the US, with the 3S-GTE engine from the top-spec Toyota Celica GT-Four, but they were never officially sold in the UK. That’s a shame, because performance from the turbocharged cars put them into the same ballpark as the Porsche 911 of the time.
It didn’t stop UK MR2 fans, though. The 90s was a huge era for Japanese grey imports, so you’ll find plenty of turbocharged MR2 models on the market. Mine had 222bhp on offer (later models got 245bhp), and it was an absolute hoot.
The 2.0-litre 3S-GE engine is a real gem and while it's not quite as powerful as the turbocharged model I used to own, I was surprised how much fun you could still have with the 156bhp on offer here. While you don't get that same surge of power launching you forward from about 4,000rpm as the turbo kicks in, it's still great fun to wring-out the naturally aspirated model for all it has. The great thing is that the MR2's so light that you don't feel you're missing out unless you immediately step into an NA model from a turbocharged version. The sense of speed is always amplified because the MR2 is so small and sits so low on the road.
While it’s not unpleasant by any means, the engine sitting behind you is rather loud, with a metallic sound that fills the cabin as you set off. Again, though, this connection to the engine just serves to make you feel more engaged in the act of driving the car, in a way that exists in very few modern cars.
I was struck by how comfortable the suspension setup actually was. For a sports car, the ride is forgiving and makes the MR2 something you could conceivably use every day, without feeling unduly rattled after a long journey.
If you’re considering an MR2 over a Mazda MX-5, bear in mind they’re very different machines; the MX-5 is a more traditional front-engined rear-wheel drive car that’s easy to jump into and go, while the Mk2 MR2 feels like a more specialised piece of kit that you’ll need to approach with respect.
The MR2's unique selling point – of course – is that it’s a car for the masses with a mid-mounted engine, and that translates into impressively nimble handling. Weaving through country roads is where the MR2 truly comes into its own, because the placement of that engine allows you to pivot into the corners with ease.
These cars do have a bit of a reputation for sudden oversteer if you lift off the throttle in corners, though it's also been said that this has more to do with owners who had gone from confidently driving a front-wheel drive hot hatch, to pushing this mid-engined, rear-wheel drive car hard in the same way. In other words, it was mostly down to driver error.
The MR2’s steering is a little vaguer than I’d remembered, that’s probably because of the high profile tyres and small 14-inch wheels compared with more modern sports cars. Toyota’s own early heritage model lacks power steering, though later cars and most Japanese examples had it. It’s sorely missed here, because low-speed manoeuvres can be a bit of a slog to complete.
The Mk2 MR2 is a surprisingly usable car in terms of practicality. Sure, you're not going to be able to transport a load of IKEA flatpack furniture or use it for a tip run like you might a hot hatch, but the boot behind the engine is surprisingly deep and there’s even a little space in the frunk for an extra bag where the battery and spare wheel are kept.
Inside the cabin there's a storage tower between the seats designed to house cassette tapes, but can fit a couple of drinks cans in their absence. Make sure you have a passenger to hold your fizzy pop while you're actually driving, because there are no cupholders anywhere, and possible alternatives remain a hot topic of debate in the MR2 community.
What we said then
- Issue 63, December 1989
“Now Toyota has introduced a second-generation version of the MR2, and you will be delighted to learn that everything is improved, including value for money, at least in performance terms.”
Interested in buying one?
Values of the Mk2 MR2 may not have risen as much as those of other Japanese classics, but people are starting to remember how good they are. Naturally-aspirated models can be had from around £3,000, though they might be rather tatty – mint examples will set you back around £7,000, which is also what you can expect of a tatty MR2 Turbo Japanese import. Turbocharged cars are now breaching the £10,000 mark for an example in good condition, but values have been rising so quickly it’s hard to keep track.
Toyota made five main sets of tweaks to the Mk2 MR2 during its life, dubbed ‘revisions’. The first of these involved adjustments to the car's rear suspension to mitigate the dreader snap oversteer, among other changes. From 1994, ‘Revision 3’ cars got modernised, rounded ‘kouki’ rear lights with a flush center panel, as well as a new one-piece spoiler on the boot lid. Power also rose from 156bhp to 174bhp for UK naturally-aspirated models, while that of the Japanese-spec turbo went from 222bhp to 245bhp.
Revision 4 changes were more minor, and mostly consisted of tweaks to meet emissions standards, so they’re slightly down on power. Revision 5 cars are easily distinguishable by the large three-piece adjustable spoiler mounted on the boot lid. Remember that many owners make upgrades to their MR2s that mean older cars can look like newer ones, so it's worth bearing this all in mind when you're on the hunt for one.
What to look for
So, what should you look out for if you fancy a Mk2 Toyota MR2? As with so many Japanese 90s classics, check for rust and previous rust repairs on the sills under the side air intakes.
The Mk2 MR2 was a car built in the early days of complex ECU systems. The circuit boards on these can short or get damaged by capacitors leaking acid, which can manifest as confusing intermittent engine warning lights or refusal to start one day and then starting fine the other. This problem is extremely common, especially around the 30-year mark, which most MR2s are approaching or have already passed.
A new ECU can set you back hundreds of pounds, but look hard in the MR2 community and you might be able to find a guru to carry out a repair more cheaply and save another ECU from the bin. I myself had issues within a week of buying my 1992 model year car in 2021, and all the intermittent starts and engine warning lights stopped once I got my ECU repaired.
Many MR2 owners suggest removing all the sponge insulation behind the side interior panels, because it absorbs water and rots the cars from the inside, especially in T-bar versions.
Be aware of what you're looking for in an MR2. Models without removable roof panels, known as tin-top cars, are usually more expensive because they're considered more rigid and therefore better to drive. You can't beat a T-top in terms of pure 80s/90s charm in my opinion, despite all the jip they can give you. Look out for old, shrunken and cracked rubber seals around these roof arrangements which can let in water.
‘Moon roof’ cars, as they are often called, are models with the single-piece sunroof – Japanese cars weren't offered with the moon roof, so if you're looking at an MR2 Turbo and it’s got one, it's probably a converted NA model. There was even a limited run of rare MR2 Spider cars – these were produced for the Japanese market and most were offered with an automatic transmission. They all came in the same silver body colour with blue side trim pieces and lacked a rear spoiler. The rarity of these models means they command a big premium, and are hard to price exactly.
There's no doubt that the Mk2 Toyota MR2 with its pop-up headlights and T-bar top is a special car harking back to a time that seems hard to imagine today. One when the market was teeming with exciting, sporting car models for the masses designed to put a smile on your face at a fraction of the price of more high-end cars.
While it's easy to let the seemingly never-ending sea of derivative SUVs on UK roads, and the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars get you down, it might help to remember that brands like Toyota are actually still trying to offer cars with the same spirit the three brothers had in the 90s.
Most recently, the GR Yaris, GR Supra and GR86 have filled that role somewhat, and there are now strong rumours that the MR2 itself is soon to be reborn – and with a petrol engine, no less. In the meantime, if you can’t wait, get yourself a Mk2 Toyota MR2, because you won't quite find another car for the money that offers quite the same sports-car kudos and fun.
|Model:
|Toyota MR2 Mk2
|Years produced:
|1989-1999
|Price then:
|£15,440
|Price now:
|£3,000-£7,000
|Engine:
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 156bhp
|Top speed:
|137mph
|0-62mph:
|7.8 seconds
