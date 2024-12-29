Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?

For this very special test, you find us in reflective mood. The year is 1988. Kylie Minogue’s self-titled debut album is the biggest selling record of the year; NASA has launched the first shuttle Discovery on a four-day mission into space; and this writer has yet to have his first birthday.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It was also the year that marked the birth of Auto Express magazine. It didn’t take us long to establish ourselves as the place to come for the latest scoops and reviews in the automotive world, and the same remains true today. The car market was flying, too. Sales were at an all-time high, with figures for the previous year breaking the two-million mark for the first time.

Saloons ruled the company car market and were huge business for fleet managers. At a time when boot badges were your calling sign for success, letters like GLX, SRI and CD made middle managers stand out from the crowd.

Another important three-letter acronym was EFi – electronic fuel injection – used by both of these contenders. Our two challengers ruled the outside lane at the time: Ford’s Sierra had been a mainstay in the market for a while, but it wasn’t until a hefty mid-life facelift in 1987 that the saloon-bodied Sapphire arrived, along with a multitude of revisions that kept it feeling fresh.