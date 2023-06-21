New McMurtry Speirling Pure: for when Batman is in a real hurry

Four years on from exciting crowds and setting a hillclimb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2022, the McMurtry Speirling Pure is finally ready to meet thrill-seeking customers.

While the single-seat, racecar-like McMurtry still looks like something Batman might have lingering in his Batcave, 95 per cent of the components on the final production car have been changed over the prototype. Despite this, McMurtry says the Speirling Pure still offers “truly accessible F1-level performance that any driver can enjoy”.

The new car is on display at this year’s Festival of Speed, but since its last appearance at Goodwood, the McMurtry Speirling Pure has been guided by long-standing customers to turn a “record-breaking prototype into an extraordinary and highly usable track car” according to the Cotswold-based company.

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The car that will reach customers is 14 per cent wider and 11 per cent longer than the prototype, plus there’s a new swan-neck rear spoiler with more central struts. The car also features a boot compartment for a helmet, headlights to allow for ‘nighttime track running’ and some useful safety measures for track days such as indicators, hazard lights, brake lights and main beam flash lights.

Significantly, a 100kWh battery replaces the old 60kWh unit and McMurtry says this improves running time over the prototype, which offered a range of around 300 miles or 24 minutes on track at “GT4 race-car pace”. There’s also increased regenerative braking of up to 200kW no matter what state of charge the battery is at.

Along with the new, larger battery, which requires the wheelbase to be extended from 2.0 metres to 2.2 metres, the Speirling Pure also gets new electric motors. The prototype came with 500Nm of torque for each of its dual motors on the rear axle and a total output of 1,000bhp. The final car also gets “additional torque” and an upgraded gearbox to match.