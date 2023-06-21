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New McMurtry Speirling Pure: for when Batman is in a real hurry

Don't have access to a Formula One car? The McMurtry Speirling Pure might be the next best thing…

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Jul 2026
McMurtry Speirling Pure8

Four years on from exciting crowds and setting a hillclimb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2022, the McMurtry Speirling Pure is finally ready to meet thrill-seeking customers. 

While the single-seat, racecar-like McMurtry still looks like something Batman might have lingering in his Batcave, 95 per cent of the components on the final production car have been changed over the prototype. Despite this, McMurtry says the Speirling Pure still offers “truly accessible F1-level performance that any driver can enjoy”.

The new car is on display at this year’s Festival of Speed, but since its last appearance at Goodwood, the McMurtry Speirling Pure has been guided by long-standing customers to turn a “record-breaking prototype into an extraordinary and highly usable track car” according to the Cotswold-based company. 

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The car that will reach customers is 14 per cent wider and 11 per cent longer than the prototype, plus there’s a new swan-neck rear spoiler with more central struts. The car also features a boot compartment for a helmet, headlights to allow for ‘nighttime track running’ and some useful safety measures for track days such as indicators, hazard lights, brake lights and main beam flash lights. 

Significantly, a 100kWh battery replaces the old 60kWh unit and McMurtry says this improves running time over the prototype, which offered a range of around 300 miles or 24 minutes on track at “GT4 race-car pace”. There’s also increased regenerative braking of up to 200kW no matter what state of charge the battery is at. 

McMurtry Speirling Pure - above8

Along with the new, larger battery, which requires the wheelbase to be extended from 2.0 metres to 2.2 metres, the Speirling Pure also gets new electric motors. The prototype came with 500Nm of torque for each of its dual motors on the rear axle and a total output of 1,000bhp. The final car also gets “additional torque” and an upgraded gearbox to match. 

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Straight-line performance remains staggering. With a one-foot roll-out, the Speirling Pure will reach 60mph in 1.55 seconds – making it the fastest-accelerating car in the world – and its top speed is a heady 190mph. The Pure is also 300kg heavier than the prototype car at 1,350kg. 

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What really set the McMurtry Speirling apart was its downforce and it’s the same case with the customer-bound Pure. With fan technology called Downforce-on-Demand, the McMurtry can provide 2,000kg of downforce standing still – which enabled it to become the first car to drive upside down in 2025. With this level of downforce generated by both the bodywork and two high-speed fans (which have been redesigned for extra durability), the McMurtry can also provide cornering forces of up to 3g – matched by the braking G-force too. 

Other tweaks for the production car include a hydraulic power steering system to replace the electric set-up with “Formula 1-style valving for lighter steering and increased driver feedback”, according to the company. There’s also electronically adjustable dampers as an optional extra and retractable side skirts to make trailer loading easier.

McMurtry says the Speirling Pure – a dedicated track-only vehicle – is designed to “provide owners with a straightforward, plug-and-play experience”, and the only help you’ll need on a track day is from a “competent friend”, according to the firm. Owners are also invited to feed into the development of McMurtry’s next models too. 

So how much does all this cost? Well, you might want that “competent friend” to go halves with you, because the Speirling Pure isn’t cheap at £995,000 (plus taxes, shipping and options). However, in terms of track ability, there’s not much else that can rival it this side of a genuine Formula One car.  

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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