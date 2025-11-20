The new eye-wateringly fast Denza Z is China’s answer to the likes of the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT and Maserati GranTurismo. But what sets this electric four-seat GT apart from its rivals is its devastating amount of power.

Auto Express has confirmed the fully electric four-seater GT will be coming to the UK as part of a four-pronged attack by BYD’s premium, technology-focused sister brand, Denza, which is going to try and take on the might of Mercedes, BMW and Porsche.

The Denza Z, which made its public debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, will be Denza’s flagship model and offered in three different forms: the standard hard-top Coupe, a convertible Spider, and a full-throttle Racing version.

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We had the chance to drive the standard Coupe model for a short drive on a racing circuit, giving us our first taste of this fascinating new entry to the high-end car market.

How powerful is the new Denza Z?

All versions of the Z produce 1,583bhp, courtesy of a tri-motor powertrain that uses one motor up front and two at the rear. This is about the same amount of power as the Bugatti Chiron hypercar. That, plus 1,240Nm of torque, allows the coupe to do 0-62mph in just 2.25 seconds, reach 124mph in 6.36 seconds and go on a top speed of 186mph.