Verdict

You could save a heap of cash and opt for the excellent Carrera or super-sharp GTS, but in doing so you’d be ignoring the might of Porsche’s fearsome flagship. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the undisputed big daddy of the 911 range – it always has been, and always will be. If you want the ultimate expression of the world’s most accomplished sports car, this is it.

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With every generation, the Porsche 911 Turbo S has gained power and complexity, but its all-round usability has never faltered. The familiar rear-engine, all-wheel-drive recipe has continued through three decades and five distinct models, but for the facelifted 992 edition, the maker has turned to electrification to further boost its appeal.

In a development of the T-Hybrid system used in the 992.2 GTS, here there’s not one, but two eTurbos powered by a 1.9kWh battery and an electric motor mated to the PDK dual-clutch gearbox. Power is up from 641bhp to 701bhp, and there’s 800Nm of torque to draw on. The result is a 0-62mph time – in our Turbo S Cabriolet test car – of just 2.6 seconds, and a top speed of 200mph.

We first drove the 992.2 Turbo S Coupé shortly after the car’s reveal at the Munich Motor Show last autumn and were blown away by the staggering, unrelenting performance on offer. Needless to say, that sheer sense of speed is only heightened by removing the roof – all with no tangible trade-off in the handling.