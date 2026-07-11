Six stunning cars everyone must see at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is always a magnet for the latest and greatest sports and supercars from manufacturers all over the world. What makes FoS different, though, is that unlike most modern car shows, you won’t see them rotating on an enclosed show stand inside a massive exhibition space, but hitting the tarmac at speed past the spectacular Goodwood house.

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There are always cars that attract more attention than most, though, and this year these are the six models that we are particularly excited to see on the famous hillclimb, standing out from the pack as the best cars at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed…

Red Bull RB17

The Red Bull RB17 hypercar is now ready to take to the venue’s famous hillclimb, giving showgoers their first experience of the car’s astonishing naturally aspirated 4.5-litre V10 engine. This regulation-free hypercar is a pure expression of Red Bull’s technical mastery, which has so far been limited to its championship-winning F1 cars. However, thanks to the RB17, private buyers will be given the chance to experience this majesty – although only on private tracks.

Toyota GR GT

Last year Toyota surprised everyone by showing its GR GT in a covered livery at the FoS, but this year the car will be racing up the hill, revealing more about its make-up and purpose. This road-going version will be joined by a GT3 racer for competition duties, with both cars aimed directly at rivals such as the Porsche 911 GT3 and Ferrari 296GTB. Thanks to a brutal new V8 engine and racecar-like suspension, it’s due to be yet another fan favourite.

Alpine A110 Future

At this year’s festival, the next A110 sports car has been revealed, in a manner of speaking, with its clever new all-electric chassis and powertrain hiding under a prototype body. Packing two electric motors on the rear axle, plus a third up front, the new A110 is poised to be on the cutting edge of high-performance BEV design and technology, and could even beat the long-awaited Porsche 718 and Audi’s new Concept C-based model to market.

Audi Nuvolari

Having stunned crowds earlier in the summer at the Monaco Grand Prix, Audi’s new Nuvolari supercar isn’t just a replacement for the much-loved R8 as the pinnacle of the brand’s model range, but also a look ahead at the firm’s new design language. With spaceship-like proportions and striking details, the notion of a half-million-pound Audi doesn’t seem so preposterous when you see the stunning Nuvolari in motion.

Honda NSX Tribute by Italdesign

No, Honda hasn’t just introduced a new generation of NSX, but this ‘Tribute’ serves as just that to the iconic original. Created by Italdesign, this low-volume special is based on a second-generation NSX, and if you want one, you’ll need to spend close to a million pounds for the conversion – on top of the cost of the donor car. Under the new carbon skin you’ll also find some hefty upgrades, including a retrimmed cabin and tweaked chassis.

Lexus LFA

The new Lexus LFA prototype might look like a twin of the V8-powered Toyota GR GT above, but this model could be even more ambitious as it’ll also feature an ultra-high performance electric powertrain. While extreme power outputs are not new for BEVs, this one will also have the job of acting as a rolling laboratory for all of Toyota’s future EVs, as well as showcasing new-age interior technology and exterior design. And thanks to this new mule, it’s almost certain to make production.

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