The future of the car is still bright and the Goodwood Festival of Speed proves it

The car industry is in the midst of monumental change. It seems everywhere you look at the moment a new car manufacturer has arrived in the UK with yet another SUV in tow. Add into the mix a cost-of-living crisis, electrification and a mass of conflicting automotive policies from the Government. You might just think the car is doomed.

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Fret not though, the future of the car is very safe. If you want proof, just look at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Goodwood’s FoS manages to capture the raw essence of what makes cars great. It celebrates everything from great performance cars which rewrote the rulebook, to the motorsport marvels and technical innovations that eventually bleed down and end up in our everyday road cars.

Goodwood isn’t just an ode to cars of the past though. The Festival of Speed is seen as a major event by car manufacturers to unveil their latest creations, providing the public with a sneak-peak of what’s to come. It’s only here where you can appreciate the true state of the car industry. Besides, monthly new car sales figures from the SMMT can only tell you so much.

Whether you like it or not, electrification in one form or another is here to stay, but it’s how manufacturers are stepping up to meet this new challenge which is fascinating.

BYD was showing off its Dolphin G supermini, officially the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, while Denza’s Porsche-rivalling 1,583bhp electric GT, which can charge from 10 to 90 per cent in just nine minutes, was also on display.

You’ve then got Alpine’s A110 Future prototype public debut, MG pulled the covers off its GO! electric supermini concept, and all that’s before you even mention the likes of BMW, Cupra or Mercedes.

This eclectic mix of everyday cars and superstar supercars is clear evidence that the automotive industry remains dynamic and can meet the complex challenges facing it just as it has always done, through strong innovation.

If you’re heading to Goodwood over the next few days, once you’ve immersed yourself in the smell of burning rubber, high-octane race fuel and cars being driven flat out up the hill climb, just take a moment to look and appreciate the newest cars on display. Besides, in 30 years time we might be looking back at these cars with the same reverence and amazement as we reserve now for classics from 30 years ago.

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