BYD has a new supermini called the Dolphin G and it’s officially the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, with prices starting at less than £24,000.

Four versions of the BYD Dolphin G are available to order now. The £23,990 ‘Active’ and £26,990 ‘Boost’ get a smaller battery with less range, while the £28,490 ‘Comfort’ and the range-topping £29,490 ‘Sport’ have a larger battery that offers more EV miles. Even in Sport guise the Dolphin G undercuts the next cheapest plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK - the £29,990 Geely Starray EM-i SUV. First UK customer deliveries of the Dolphin G are set to start from September.

The Dolphin G, which we drove recently for the first time, is the initial model BYD has designed in Europe for Europe, where the brand hopes to make an impact on the hugely important ‘B-segment’ of the car market, going up against the likes of the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris. Neither of those rivals are available with plug-in hybrid technology, although they do come as full-hybrids.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The MG3 Hybrid+ also features a full-hybrid system – these are powertrains that don't need to be plugged in – and costs less than £20,000. Although you can currently save nearly £3,000 on one with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

BYD Dolphin G plug-in hybrid powertrain and performance

Unlike the all-electric Dolphin supermini that’s already on sale in the UK, the Dolphin G is powered by BYD’s ‘Super Hybrid’ DM-i system that’s also used by the brand’s Atto 2 DM-i and Seal U SUVs. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, one of which helps drive the front wheels, while the other generates energy for the motor and the battery.