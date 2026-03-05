Who needs SUVs when the new Dacia Striker family estate car will go on sale in the UK later this year, starting from less than £25,000 and featuring fuel-sipping hybrid power as standard.

The first images of this robust yet athletic-looking jack-of-all-trades were released in March, but now Auto Express has had a chance to get up close and personal with the value-for-money champion’s challenger to the MG HS, Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Octavia.

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The new Striker is phase two of Dacia’s invasion plans for the hugely important C-segment of the car market. Phase one was the boxy, more utilitarian and aptly named Dacia Bigster. There’s one more model still to come, but Dacia executives are tight lipped on that particular subject.

Key specs Fuel type Hybrid Body style Estate car Powertrain 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, 1x electric motor and 1.4kWh battery, front-wheel drive

1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, 1x electric motor and 48-volt battery, four-wheel drive Price £24,000-£25,000

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

In the UK, the Dacia Striker will be available with a choice of two hybrid powertrains that are shared with the Bigster.

The Hybrid 155 will offer the best efficiency. It comprises a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with one main electric motor, a separate starter-generator motor and 1.4kWh battery. According to Dacia, this Striker can return roughly 60mpg, spends up to 80 per cent of the time driving in town in EV mode and emits less than 100g/km of CO2.