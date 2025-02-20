We don’t expect the old and new Spring will be in showrooms together, but the current model has recently been updated so it can hang on until its successor arrives. Importantly, however, the new one will be made in Europe, whereas the outgoing model is built in China, meaning it’s at the mercy of European tariffs that could raise its price by as much as 35 per cent.

While the new Spring will use the Twingo’s bespoke EV platform, and probably its 27.5kWh battery too, it’s unlikely to offer much of an improvement on the current model’s 140-mile range. Patrice Lévy-Bencheton, Dacia’s VP for product performance told Auto Express: “We do essential cars; we do only what the customer really needs.

“We define our product according to what we get from the customer survey, what insights we get in terms of real needs and real usages. And this is, for us, the better way to stay where we are on the market; position [the new Spring] as the most affordable EV on the market by far. You can count on us to continue to defend, let's say, this position on the market”.

What will the new Dacia city car look like?

Looking at the prototypes in our spy images, it’s clear that this car will share its fundamental structure with the Twingo, but designers have been able to separate the two visually by using plenty of clever tricks. The first is the Dacia’s taller and more defined bonnet, which gives it a more conventional two-box silhouette.

Beneath the new bonnet are a pair of boxy LED headlights that’ll probably be joined by a large grille-like graphic as seen on other Dacia models. However, while the nose will be quite different in design, the side windows look to be carried straight over from the Renault, including the pop-out openings for the rear glass. At the back, expect similarly high placements of the rear lights, but these will be squarer and more conventional than the Twingo’s clever LED hoops.