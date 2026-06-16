SUVs continue to sell in huge numbers and while that’s meant jacked-up estates such as the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, Volvo V90 Cross Country and Skoda Octavia Scout have bitten the dust in the UK, Audi has decided now is the right time to bring out a new edition of its rugged executive estate, the A6 Allroad.

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This is the fifth generation of the model and it follows a series of high-rise estates that first hit the market in 1999. Like its predecessors, the new Audi A6 Allroad comes with beefier styling cues to go with uprated off-road performance and a V6 diesel engine – but for the first time, a plug-in hybrid petrol edition is available too.

While previous A6 Allroads have had wheelarch extensions, the new model gets a wide bodykit - giving us a very good idea of how the upcoming RS 6 super-estate will look. The Allroad’s body is 110mm wider than a standard A6 Avant’s, with 19-inch wheels as standard and 20-inch or 21-inch rims available as options if you want to fill out those extended wheelarches a bit more.

With an adaptive air suspension set-up that’s bespoke to the Allroad, it sits 34mm higher than a standard A6 Avant. There’s also a 55mm adjustment range for the ride height with ‘offroad’ and ‘offroad+’ driving modes, offering “a wide spectrum of off-road capabilities as well as a dynamic and comfortable driving experience on the road”, according to Audi.

In the event the jacked-up ride can’t save you from a grass verge, rocks or whatever else you may find off road, the A6 Allroad comes with underbody protection at the front and rear plus new side skirts to match the bulkier front and rear bumpers. All the underside protective panels are finished in black - in either high-gloss or matte paint. There are seven metallic options for the main body colour, with ‘Plateau Grey’ joined by silver, brown, green, blue, black and white – with ‘Arkona white’ as a base colour.