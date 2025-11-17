Audi will bring back the RS 6 Saloon as part of its next-generation A6 line-up, and our spies have caught it testing. It means the company will be offering its high-performance model in a second bodystyle alongside the Avant estate for the first time since the C6 generation was killed off in 2010.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The news comes as the brand readies its next generation of plug-in hybrid RS models, starting first with the RS 5 next year, and an RS 6 coming in late 2026 or early 2027.

The decision to offer a three-box variant of the RS 6 might seem surprising, but it tallies with the fact that the sleek Audi A7 Sportback won’t be renewed for a new generation. This means there will be no RS 7 Sportback to fulfil the demand for a large four-door RS model, which is still a more popular bodystyle in global markets than the European-focused Avant.

As with the Avant, though, there are some hefty changes to the body and chassis for the new saloon. The body on this prototype is wider than the already chunky A6 saloon, giving the car a very aggressive stance. These arches don’t just hide wider axles, but bigger wheels, too, which are expected to match the existing model’s 22-inch designs.