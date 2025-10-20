The holy grail of EVs – recharging as quick as filling a petrol car – is a step closer, with BYD undertaking the first ever Flash Charging demonstration in the UK.

Auto Express was present at BYD’s Uxbridge headquarters to witness a Z9GT, the launch car for its premium Denza range, recharge its huge, 122kWh battery from 10 to 97 per cent full in eight minutes and 58 seconds.

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Even more significantly, BYD is targeting a 50 pence per kWh unit cost for drivers of its cars, slashing around 30p off chargepoint operators’ (CPOs) current rate. The Chinese EV and battery giant is also promising to roll out 300 Flash Chargers in the British Isles by the end of 2027, at its dealers, refuelling stations and retail outlets.

We’ve spoken exclusively to the executive planning the network, Diego Pareschi, to bring you this definitive guide to BYD’s Flash Charging.

How does Flash Charging work – and how fast is it?

BYD – which rose to prominence as a battery maker and claims to file 52 patents a week – has developed T-shaped Flash Chargers, which can deliver up to 1,500kW (1.5-megawatts) – three-to-four times the current ultrarapid charging gold standard – through a single CCS connector.

This mega-charging is enabled by two on-site storage batteries, each capable of harvesting two megawatts, so four megawatts in total. This storage solution is crucial given the huge UK backlog to get high-power grid connections: BYD claims the big batteries can be charged by a modest 200kW connection, overnight when demand is low and energy is cheapest, ready for the electricity to be utilised the next day.