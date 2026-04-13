Verdict

With unrivalled charging capability and a competitive range, the Denza Z9GT makes more sense as an EV rather than the plug-in hybrid we drove last year. We’re not sure if the crazed tri-motor power output adds much to the driving enjoyment, as this is a big, soft grand tourer, but the promise of a longer-range, less powerful variant later this year certainly has our attention. Either way, for a new brand, the Z9GT is a real statement of intent.

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Denza might not be a name you’ve heard of before, but as part of the BYD empire, it has the backing of one of the largest car manufacturers in the world – and one with a major foothold in the UK market.

Specifically, Denza is the premium sub-brand of BYD, and it has the incredibly difficult task of tempting buyers away from the likes of BMW, Mercedes and even Porsche. Various ill-fated attempts from DS, Infiniti, Maserati and Genesis all attest as to how hard Denza’s objective is.

Unlike most other Chinese brands looking to make a name for themselves in Europe, Denza hasn’t arrived with a big SUV to appeal to the widest audience possible. Instead, it’s gone for something a bit more niche, a shooting brake estate.