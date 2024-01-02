New Xiaomi SU7 aims to tame the Porsche Taycan with 560-mile range and 681bhp
The SU7 was Xiaomi’s first car and now it’s even better
Xiaomi has just launched an update for its SU7, bringing improvements to its range, handling, cabin materials and safety in a bid to make the firm’s first car even more appealing.
The SU7 all-electric saloon has already been making headlines in Ultra trim by becoming the fastest four-door car to lap the Nurburgring in prototype form. These new updates are for the entry-level Standard, mid-range Pro and the high-spec Max variants however.
The SU7, or the Xiaomi YU7 for that matter, is still not available in the UK, although the company is planning to launch cars in Europe next year. When it does, expect their pricing to be rather keen – if perhaps not as keen as in China. The SU7, which is almost five metres long and rivals the BMW i5 and Porsche Taycan, starts at 219,900 Yuan, roughly £24,000. The Pro kicks off at 249,900 Yuan (around £27,000) and the Max is 303,900 Yuan (around £33,000).
As before, there are three battery options. The 73.4kWh pack in the SU7 Standard has been carried over, but now provides up to 447 miles of range (under the CLTC test, which is more lenient than the WLTP test used in Europe), 13 miles more than before. The 94.3kWh pack in the Pro has been swapped for a 96.3kWh unit and its range has been increased from 515 miles to 560 miles as a result. With a 101kWh battery, the SU7 Max tops out at 518 miles due to that model’s focus on greater performance.
Charging has been improved too with the Xiaomi’s platform going to 900V - allowing for 316 miles of range to be added in just 15 minutes.
The SU7’s power has been improved too. The previous car used electric motors called V6 and V6s, but they’ve been replaced with the motors taken from the new YU7 SUV model. In the rear-wheel-drive Standard there’s now 315bhp (up from 294bhp) with the 0-62mph sprint taking just 5.3 seconds. The Pro has the same motor, but the extra weight of its larger battery means a 5.7-second 0-62mph time.
The Max comes with a dual-motor layout as before, but its power has been increased from 663bhp to 681bhp with the 0-62mph taking three seconds flat.
Xiaomi hasn’t just boosted power, however, because there are now also wider rear tyres, dual-champer air suspension as standard across the range (it was previously only available on Max), predictive damping and Xiaomi’s ‘Dragon Chassis’, which brings stronger components and a redesigned double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension.
Unsurprisingly, given that Xiaomi is known for its smartphones, there’s a huge central screen in the SU7. For the 2026 update, the 16.1-inch central touchscreen has been retained and it still comes with a 3K resolution running the brand’s own HyperOS infotainment system capable of displaying multiple widgets for maps, music and driver assistance simultaneously. Although Xiaomi might be a competitor to Apple, it’s included the option for Apple CarPlay connectivity.
There are also uprated brakes and two additional airbags. To further boost safety, and in what we expect to be a reaction to the negative coverage of electrical door handles trapping occupants inside cars, Xiaomi has introduced a triple-redundant door-unlocking mechanism to help in emergency situations.
The SU7 also features an integrated LiDAR sensor at the top of the windscreen, similar to those on the Volvo EX90, Polestar 3 and Lotus Emeya. It’s complemented with numerous cameras and other sensors around the car that together provide data for Xiaomi’s Pilot autonomous driving technology. Previously only the Pro and Max versions had this technology, but it’s now been added to the base Standard too.
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