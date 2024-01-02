Xiaomi has just launched an update for its SU7, bringing improvements to its range, handling, cabin materials and safety in a bid to make the firm’s first car even more appealing.

The SU7 all-electric saloon has already been making headlines in Ultra trim by becoming the fastest four-door car to lap the Nurburgring in prototype form. These new updates are for the entry-level Standard, mid-range Pro and the high-spec Max variants however.

The SU7, or the Xiaomi YU7 for that matter, is still not available in the UK, although the company is planning to launch cars in Europe next year. When it does, expect their pricing to be rather keen – if perhaps not as keen as in China. The SU7, which is almost five metres long and rivals the BMW i5 and Porsche Taycan, starts at 219,900 Yuan, roughly £24,000. The Pro kicks off at 249,900 Yuan (around £27,000) and the Max is 303,900 Yuan (around £33,000).

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As before, there are three battery options. The 73.4kWh pack in the SU7 Standard has been carried over, but now provides up to 447 miles of range (under the CLTC test, which is more lenient than the WLTP test used in Europe), 13 miles more than before. The 94.3kWh pack in the Pro has been swapped for a 96.3kWh unit and its range has been increased from 515 miles to 560 miles as a result. With a 101kWh battery, the SU7 Max tops out at 518 miles due to that model’s focus on greater performance.