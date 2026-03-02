Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept revealed and you can drive it soon... Kind of
Gran Turismo Vision concepts have previewed new high-performance models before, will it be the same with Xiaomi?
Chinese technology brand Xiaomi hit the ground running with its SU7 saloon and YU7 SUV, creating massive hype when each was introduced into the Chinese car market. To maintain that momentum, the company has revealed what could be a preview of its future design and technological direction in the form of the Vision Gran Turismo (VGT) concept.
Taking the form of an ultra-high-performance two-seat electric car, this hypercar-shaped concept is unlikely to preview a new road-going model, but does reveal the brand’s thinking when it comes to design and technology. Xiaomi says its Vision Gran Turismo has been designed to find an ideal balance between high-speed aerodynamic efficiency and high-downforce cornering stability, and uses new technology to achieve that.
This can be seen in the concept’s general shape, with the body having a clean teardrop-like shape that cuts through the air with as little turbulence as possible. The lower front splitter helps separate airflow, with some slipping underneath to suck the car to the ground and the rest flowing through the bodywork and exiting at the rear. The back features more clever tech, with micro-perforations around the rear lights that help detach the air from the sides of the body.
In terms of styling, the VTG has subtle references to Xiaomi’s existing road cars, and shows where and how the brand’s design language will evolve as more models come on stream. This includes simple vertical and horizontal light graphics up front, and bowl-shaped rear lamps that help to end the coloured bodywork.
The wheels also have a clever design that functions as cooling vanes, drawing in air from outside the car to keep the brakes cool. These sit behind transparent wheel covers, which remain fixed in place when the VTG is moving.
Inside, Xiaomi’s preferred head-up display layout is visible, but new for the concept are the integrated camera views that take the place of traditional side mirrors. Xiaomi isn’t the only brand to experiment with this new tech, but placing the screens that display the camera view onto the base of the windscreen is something we haven’t seen before.
The best bit with a Vision Gran Turismo concept car is that punters are actually given the chance to experience these elements, albeit on the other side of a screen. No performance or powertrain figures have been revealed, but an all-electric powertrain is certain, so too are the other-worldly performance figures that would only be possible in the virtual world. If you want to have a go and have Gran Turismo 7 in your games collection, keep an eye out for a free future update coming in the next few months.
