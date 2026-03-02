Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept revealed and you can drive it soon... Kind of

Gran Turismo Vision concepts have previewed new high-performance models before, will it be the same with Xiaomi?

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Mar 2026
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept - front angled5

Chinese technology brand Xiaomi hit the ground running with its SU7 saloon and YU7 SUV, creating massive hype when each was introduced into the Chinese car market. To maintain that momentum, the company has revealed what could be a preview of its future design and technological direction in the form of the Vision Gran Turismo (VGT) concept. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Taking the form of an ultra-high-performance two-seat electric car, this hypercar-shaped concept is unlikely to preview a new road-going model, but does reveal the brand’s thinking when it comes to design and technology. Xiaomi says its Vision Gran Turismo has been designed to find an ideal balance between high-speed aerodynamic efficiency and high-downforce cornering stability, and uses new technology to achieve that. 

This can be seen in the concept’s general shape, with the body having a clean teardrop-like shape that cuts through the air with as little turbulence as possible. The lower front splitter helps separate airflow, with some slipping underneath to suck the car to the ground and the rest flowing through the bodywork and exiting at the rear. The back features more clever tech, with micro-perforations around the rear lights that help detach the air from the sides of the body. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of styling, the VTG has subtle references to Xiaomi’s existing road cars, and shows where and how the brand’s design language will evolve as more models come on stream. This includes simple vertical and horizontal light graphics up front, and bowl-shaped rear lamps that help to end the coloured bodywork. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The wheels also have a clever design that functions as cooling vanes, drawing in air from outside the car to keep the brakes cool. These sit behind transparent wheel covers, which remain fixed in place when the VTG is moving. 

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept - rear end5

Inside, Xiaomi’s preferred head-up display layout is visible, but new for the concept are the integrated camera views that take the place of traditional side mirrors. Xiaomi isn’t the only brand to experiment with this new tech, but placing the screens that display the camera view onto the base of the windscreen is something we haven’t seen before. 

The best bit with a Vision Gran Turismo concept car is that punters are actually given the chance to experience these elements, albeit on the other side of a screen. No performance or powertrain figures have been revealed, but an all-electric powertrain is certain, so too are the other-worldly performance figures that would only be possible in the virtual world. If you want to have a go and have Gran Turismo 7 in your games collection, keep an eye out for a free future update coming in the next few months. 

If you’re in the market for a high-end EV, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service online now. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Watch out! Xiaomi cars coming to Europe in 2027
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

Watch out! Xiaomi cars coming to Europe in 2027

The maker of the fastest electric production car to lap the Nürburgring confirms a target date for European sales, plus opens new R&D centre
News
26 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks

All-new battery could push the more aggressive Megane EV past 300 miles of range
News
27 Feb 2026
Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content