Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept revealed and you can drive it soon... Kind of

In terms of styling, the VTG has subtle references to Xiaomi’s existing road cars, and shows where and how the brand’s design language will evolve as more models come on stream. This includes simple vertical and horizontal light graphics up front, and bowl-shaped rear lamps that help to end the coloured bodywork.

The wheels also have a clever design that functions as cooling vanes, drawing in air from outside the car to keep the brakes cool. These sit behind transparent wheel covers, which remain fixed in place when the VTG is moving.

Inside, Xiaomi’s preferred head-up display layout is visible, but new for the concept are the integrated camera views that take the place of traditional side mirrors. Xiaomi isn’t the only brand to experiment with this new tech, but placing the screens that display the camera view onto the base of the windscreen is something we haven’t seen before.

The best bit with a Vision Gran Turismo concept car is that punters are actually given the chance to experience these elements, albeit on the other side of a screen. No performance or powertrain figures have been revealed, but an all-electric powertrain is certain, so too are the other-worldly performance figures that would only be possible in the virtual world. If you want to have a go and have Gran Turismo 7 in your games collection, keep an eye out for a free future update coming in the next few months.

