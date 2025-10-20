BYD has confirmed plans to show off its game-changing 1,500kW ‘Flash Charging’ station in Paris next month. The first station will be a working mock-up rather than a permanent installation, but previews the kind of infrastructure set for launch in the UK this summer.

Due to be revealed at the Paris Palais Garnier opera house on 8 April, the chargepoint will preview BYD’s ‘Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3’ mantra, whereby a 10 to 70 per cent charge of premium sub-brand Denza’s Z9GT flagship is possible in five minutes, while filling to 97 per cent takes only nine minutes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

BYD claims its chargers will even perform in sub-zero conditions; a 20 to 97 per cent charge at minus 30 degrees celsius is apparently possible in just 12 minutes. For comparison, the BMW iX3 – one of the fastest-charging EVs currently on the market – takes around 21 minutes to top up from 10 to 80 per cent.

A spokesperson for BYD and Denza told Auto Express it hasn’t yet been confirmed where the first permanent Flash Charging station will be located, but that its focus will be “the five main markets” of Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK.