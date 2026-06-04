China is now the UK’s second-most popular country for automotive brands, with Chinese cars now outselling those built by manufacturers hailing from Japan and South Korea. This comes as the so-called ‘Temu Range Rover’, the Jaecoo 7, continues to entice British buyers, outselling even the Nissan Qashqai in May.

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So far in 2026, almost 140,000 cars from Chinese manufacturers have been registered in the UK, or the equivalent of roughly 15 per cent of all cars sold. This includes models from big players like BYD as well as newer, smaller brands like Aion. It also factors in offerings from the likes of MG and Polestar which, while appearing European on the surface, are both ultimately owned by Chinese conglomerates and produce their cars, in large part, back in the People’s Republic.

In contrast, Japanese brands could ‘only’ shift 111,000 units (12 per cent market share) in the first five months of 2026, moving one step down the podium to become Britain’s third-favourite automotive nation. Korean marques represented slightly under 10 per cent market share or 10,000 units. Germany remains Britain’s favourite car-making nation, though, registering over 220,000 models and accounting for almost a quarter (24 per cent) of all cars sold.