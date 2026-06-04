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China beats Japan and Korea: Chinese cars now more popular with UK buyers

As many as 138,856 Chinese cars have been registered in the UK since the start of 2026

By:Tom Jervis
4 Jun 2026
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

China is now the UK’s second-most popular country for automotive brands, with Chinese cars now outselling those built by manufacturers hailing from Japan and South Korea. This comes as the so-called ‘Temu Range Rover’, the Jaecoo 7, continues to entice British buyers, outselling even the Nissan Qashqai in May.

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So far in 2026, almost 140,000 cars from Chinese manufacturers have been registered in the UK, or the equivalent of roughly 15 per cent of all cars sold. This includes models from big players like BYD as well as newer, smaller brands like Aion. It also factors in offerings from the likes of MG and Polestar which, while appearing European on the surface, are both ultimately owned by Chinese conglomerates and produce their cars, in large part, back in the People’s Republic.

In contrast, Japanese brands could ‘only’ shift 111,000 units (12 per cent market share) in the first five months of 2026, moving one step down the podium to become Britain’s third-favourite automotive nation. Korean marques represented slightly under 10 per cent market share or 10,000 units. Germany remains Britain’s favourite car-making nation, though, registering over 220,000 models and accounting for almost a quarter (24 per cent) of all cars sold.

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China’s takeover of the UK car market becomes even more apparent when you analyse the list of the best-selling cars; while it was only the nation’s fourth-best seller in May behind the ever-popular Ford Puma, Kia Sportage and Vauxhall Corsa, the Jaecoo 7 outsold the Nissan Qashqai and remains Britain’s third-most popular new car of the year after topping the sales charts in March. The MG HS is also in the top 10 best-sellers for 2026 and the Omoda 5 hovers just outside the threshold.

Against the background of this shift in consumer tastes, the UK car market recorded its strongest May since the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 160,000 new cars registered. EVs accounted for more than 27 per cent of these, however, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, pointed out that this still isn’t enough to match the Government’s strict ZEV Mandate targets.

“Britain’s car buyers are responding to a market offering more choice than ever, from both new and familiar brands, resulting in a robust May,” he said. “The EV transition is progressing, but consumer uptake still lags behind even today’s targets, let alone the ambition set out in the latest Carbon Budget.”

“A review of the transition is now urgent to ensure ambition matches market realities and we have a sustainable path to road transport decarbonisation.”

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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