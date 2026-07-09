No details have been given as to what might power the future SUV, but repeated references to “high performance” and “driving pleasure” suggests a punchy dual-motor drivetrain is likely. Its position at the top of the MG range, backed up by comments that the Cyber is “suited to urban environments, long-distance journeys and engaging roads”, would suggest a chunky battery capable of at least 400 miles of range.

We’ve not been shown the Cyber’s cabin yet, but Josef Kaban, vice president of MG’s Global Design Centre, told us his team has finalised the design and that “we just haven’t seen it yet”. He joked: “Maybe one day you will even have it at home” – hinting that the car’s interior layout is ready for production.

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The Cyber name hasn’t been used in vain, either. “[Cyber is] an experimentation,” Kaban told us. “Cyber is a little bit like the peak of the brand in some way. It's pulling certain values a little bit higher – like, for example, the Cyberster. [Cyber is] a car with a lot of passion. It's a car which you immediately feel.”

David Allison, MG UK’s director of product and planning, sees the Cyber brand as a way of MG appealing to a new audience, whether that’s through road cars such as the Cyberster, concepts like this new D-segment SUV, or the boxier Cyber X previewed at last year’s Shanghai Motor Show.

“We previously used [Cyber X] to gauge a viewpoint, or an attractiveness, from a certain type of customer that perhaps wouldn't consider one of our current cars,” Allison told us. “If we're looking at [the Cyber], we’re going after a completely different market; positioning a car which ultimately goes after really established competitors – but it's so much cheaper than everybody else”.

Allison wouldn’t reveal a timeline or projected price point for the future D-segment EV, insisting that the current range of ZS, HS and even S9 needs facelifting before the brand can focus on new models such as the production-ready Cyber SUV. Bad news, then: if you’re after that cut-price Purosangue, you’ve a little while to wait…

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