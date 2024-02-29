MG2 concept to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
The covers will come off the new electric supermini in July, alongside an ‘aspirational’ MG model previewing future design direction
MG will pull the covers off two new concept cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 9 July, the most pivotal of which should point to the much-mooted MG2 electric supermini due in 2027. The other is said to be an “electric design vision” created to “further enhance the MG line-up.”
So far, MG has only issued a couple of darkened teaser images, the first of which shows a car with an almost MINI-like smoothed front end and rounded headlights. The rear angle is more distinct, with an MG badge emblazoned on the C-pillar, vertical LED tail-lights and a roof spoiler. From these first pictures, we get the sense MG will be targeting a sportier aesthetic than we’ve seen on its cars to date.
No further information has been issued at this stage, with nothing whatsoever on the so-called “aspirational” design study set to sit alongside this new EV supermini at Goodwood. MG has confirmed that Global Design Vice President, Jozef Kaban, will personally unveil the two cars at the festival next month.
What we know about the MG2
Auto Express first learned about the plan to launch an all-electric alternative to the MG3 supermini two years ago. The brand’s entry-level EV – almost certainly called MG2 – is expected to cost from around £20,000 and be designed to offer the right balance of range, size and price for its class.
A lot has happened since then of course, with cars such as the Renault 5, Citroen e-C3, and closely related Fiat Grande Panda all stealing accolades in the supermini segment. All three are available to order now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with models like the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval due soon.
In order to stand out from all those rivals and others in this class of characterful, compact electric cars, there’s a big focus on style with the MG2 that apparently is going to have a more British flavour to it.
In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Kaban previously revealed that while MG’s UK design team is involved with every project, “here it's actually even deeper, let's say more in the even leading position for that project”.
He added: “Even when we are talking about an international brand with international design teams in different places, here we know that we want to deliver something that is not just global, but maybe a bit more British.”
The design chief described the MG2 as “like the cute baby in the family” and “kind of a little toy”, being the entry-level EV in the manufacturer’s line-up. “I think we will all enjoy it when it comes out,” he added, “and it will be a little moment that we will probably remember for a longer time.”
Kaban wouldn’t reveal any specifics about the car’s design, only that while it may draw from the brand's other models, such as the sharp, rather dramatic MG4 or the softer, more rounded MG4 Urban, this will not be a shrunken version of either – evidenced with these new teaser images. He told us the MG2 will go in a slightly different direction to both.
MG’s head of product and planning in the UK, David Allison, told Auto Express the MG2 “will give us a real opportunity from a design point of view, and how the brand evolves point of view, to make another statement and make sure that we are continuing to offer product in a segment that we're not necessarily able to do right now”.
The product boss also said the electric supermini segment is “obviously a space that lots and lots of people have moved into, and definitely one that I believe we should be represented in”.
Our exclusive images, drawn up prior to the new teaser pictures being issued, take cues from the combustion-powered MG3, which is 4.1 metres long, blending them into a downsized model with a few traits from the popular MG4, such as its sharp nose design and sleek LED headlights. It’s worth noting that, while representative, the shape will likely change considerably looking at these latest sketches.
Interior and tech
Inside, we expect the MG2 will borrow a lot from the newly launched MG4 Urban, including the brand’s latest cabin design, which represents a massive leap forward in both tech and quality compared with what the original MG4 offered when it was introduced just a few years ago.
Every MG4 Urban has a 12.8-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital driver’s display that we could see being carried over to its baby brother, as well as its slim bank of physical dials and buttons for the climate control, plus other key functions. MG’s familiar, slightly square steering wheel should feature as well, also with the sort of physical buttons that VW has been making a big deal of including in its new ID. Polo.
We previously assumed the MG2 would be using the same ‘Modular Scalable Platform’ as the MG4, but now the brand has introduced its next-generation ‘E3’ architecture which focuses on maximising cabin space, efficiency and cost effectiveness – ideal traits for a cut-price electric supermini.
The first model based on the E3 platform was the MG4 Urban, which is more affordable and spacious than the original MG4 because of a front-wheel drive layout, not rear-wheel drive as with its sibling, and a simpler torsion-beam suspension set-up at the rear.
The MG4 Urban has either a 41.9kWh or 52.8kWh usable battery, which are very similar in size to the packs offered in the Renault 5 and its near-identical twin, the Nissan Micra. It’s therefore possible the MG2 will inherit those battery options, too, which would give it upwards of 280 miles of range, matching the ID. Polo.
With the concept due to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, it’s likely we’ll see a production version either later this year or early in 2027. Either way, interested customers won’t have to wait long to get their hands on MG’s next big hit.
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