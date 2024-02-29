MG2 concept to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG will pull the covers off two new concept cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 9 July, the most pivotal of which should point to the much-mooted MG2 electric supermini due in 2027. The other is said to be an “electric design vision” created to “further enhance the MG line-up.”

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So far, MG has only issued a couple of darkened teaser images, the first of which shows a car with an almost MINI-like smoothed front end and rounded headlights. The rear angle is more distinct, with an MG badge emblazoned on the C-pillar, vertical LED tail-lights and a roof spoiler. From these first pictures, we get the sense MG will be targeting a sportier aesthetic than we’ve seen on its cars to date.

No further information has been issued at this stage, with nothing whatsoever on the so-called “aspirational” design study set to sit alongside this new EV supermini at Goodwood. MG has confirmed that Global Design Vice President, Jozef Kaban, will personally unveil the two cars at the festival next month.

What we know about the MG2

Auto Express first learned about the plan to launch an all-electric alternative to the MG3 supermini two years ago. The brand’s entry-level EV – almost certainly called MG2 – is expected to cost from around £20,000 and be designed to offer the right balance of range, size and price for its class.