Meanwhile, the Vauxhall Corsa, Renault Clio and Peugeot 208 are only available with full-hybrid systems (these versions all cost around £22k), which aren’t as frugal or offer the electric range of a plug-in hybrid.

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The MG3 Hybrid+ that also features a full-hybrid system – these are the type that doesn’t need to be plugged in – costs less than £20,000. Although you can currently save nearly £5,000 on one with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

BYD’s big plans for Europe

Earlier this year, BYD’s executive vice president Stella Li told us that “BYD is missing the biggest volume in the B-segment”, and that the Chinese colossus’s future small and mid-sized cars would be designed in Europe for Europe. She also said during this year’s Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit that “in the future, we will have more and more products based on European tastes and consumer needs, and designed locally here”.

BYD is pushing hard in the European market, putting the finishing touches to its first car factory in Hungary, its supplier base, and establishing an R&D centre in Budapest, which will work on European cars. It’s a playbook that copies Kia, whose breakthrough European car in 2006 was the European-designed and built Ceed hatchback. It will cause more headaches for Europe’s legacy car industry, with the Chinese brands continuing to take market share.

Pre G, BYDs were designed primarily for Chinese market needs, but Li said the divergence of the two markets required regionalised products, although with shared componentry. “We see a bigger gap now to China,” she explained. “The competition is pushing everybody to make cars bigger and bigger, and the chassis wider and wider, and it’s become crazy. You cannot have a bigger car running in Paris, Rome and London. People there still prefer a smaller-sized car.”

BYD will split its product development for the B and C-segments, with cars less than 4.3m-long – about the size of a Volkswagen Golf – optimised for Europe. Designs will be fine-tuned more for European tastes too, with Li telling us: “I saw the next three years’ cars: their look is based more on European design, no longer Chinese.”

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