Aiming to secure a spot in the lucrative premium car market, BYD is bringing its high-end Denza brand to the UK. Central to this plan is the Denza D9, a luxury MPV with plug-in hybrid power and a £70,000 price tag that we’ve just experienced for the first time.

The first Denza to reach the UK will be the Z9GT shooting brake, which has already gone on sale in Europe. Following shortly after, however, will be the D9. This model will take aim at an emerging market of posh people carriers like the Lexus LM and upcoming Mercedes VLE.

The D9 is already available in other markets in both pure electric and DM-i plug-in hybrid forms, but only the latter will arrive in the UK to start with.

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Denza has also confirmed that the MPV will have a 2-2-3 seating layout, with a second row of luxurious captain’s chairs and a traditional three-seat bench in the third row. There’ll still be plenty of space for luggage, though, because the boot will be able to squeeze in seven carry-on bags, plus backpacks for each of the car’s occupants.

The DM-i plug-in hybrid system uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor and a battery pack, which Denza says will be capable of up to 130 miles on electric power alone on the European WLTP cycle. With a full battery and a full tank of fuel, the car can travel up to 589 miles, it’s claimed.