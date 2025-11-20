This is the new Denza Z, a four-seat GT with more than 1,000bhp from BYD’s premium, technology-focused sister brand that Auto Express has confirmed will be coming to the UK to rival the Porsche 911 and Maserati GranTurismo.

Revealed at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the design of the Denza Z stays true to the concept model we saw exactly one year ago and features clean surfacing, an elegant silhouette, a long bonnet and striking details that remind us of front-engined GTs from Maserati and Ferrari.

Perhaps that’s not too surprising when the man styling Denza’s products and ensuring they have a European flavour is former chief designer at SEAT, Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini, Wolfgang Egger, who penned the timeless Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione.

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Denza says the newcomer will offer three body styles: a hard-top coupé, convertible and a ‘track’ version. Exactly what upgrades the track version will get is currently unclear, but we assume it’ll feature an enormous rear wing like we saw on the original concept.

While the Denza Z is inspired by the design of European sports cars and grand tourers, there’s no V12, V8 or even a six-cylinder hiding in the nose – it’s electric. In fact, the company calls it “the world's first intelligent electric supercar,” although we think the 258mph Rimac Nevera may disagree.