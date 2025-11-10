New Yangwang U9 review: insane hypercar has Ferrari and Lamborghini in its sights

Verdict

A brief drive was enough to get an impression of what the Yangwang U9 could be: mightily fast, and out for the establishment’s heads. Yangwang will have a job convincing people to make the leap to an unknown brand, but set a keen price point, get bums on seats and eyebrows will raise in Europe.

China’s BYD is growing at an incredible rate. It’s selling hybrid cars and electric cars hand over fist almost everywhere and showing little sign of slowing. In its home market, there are five brands in its portfolio, each with slightly different positioning. The super-plush Yangwang is all about making its drivers feel a cut above with tech, luxury and looks, and its U9 hypercar, it thinks, is the halo that’ll put it to the top of a lot of lists.

With mid-engined looks, an (optional) massive wing, some truly fantastic headlight details and a base power output of 1,288bhp thanks to four electric motors, Yangwang doesn’t appear to be holding back with the U9.

There’s a more powerful 2,978bhp Xtreme version kicking about that’s achieved a top speed of 308mph, too. When BYD (and Yangwang by extension) sets its mind on doing something, it appears to doggedly stick to its goal until it has been achieved. It wanted to make the fastest production car in the world, and it has.