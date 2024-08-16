Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Rimac Nevera R is a track-focused ultra-high speed EV hypercar

The standard Rimac Nevera is an ultra-fast GT, but the R takes things up yet another notch

by: Jordan Katsianis
16 Aug 2024
Rimac Nevera R - front16

Electric supercar pioneer Rimac has revealed its latest and greatest new model at Monterey Car Week called the Rimac Nevera R. Based on the existing quad-motor monster, the new R takes the Nevera into a more track-focused space, with promises of sharper dynamics and an even more energetic powertrain. 

As you’d expect of any ultra-high performance electric car, the numbers are almost completely unrelatable on paper. Peak power is rated at 2,107bhp, generated from four motors powered from Rimac’s next-generation 108kWh battery pack. This is 193bhp more than the standard Nevera, and is derived from a battery that’s marginally smaller in capacity than the old car’s 120kWh unit. 

Rimac has not confirmed WLTP range figures yet, but says the new battery pack is both more power dense and efficient than the previous generation, which was capable of around 300 miles on a charge. 

On paper the Nevera R might only match the standard car to 62mph at 1.81 seconds, but it is 0.6 of a second faster from 0-186mph, and 0.2 of a second faster over the quarter mile at 8.23 seconds. 

Rimac Nevera R - rear16

Rimac says that changes to the powertrain haven’t just been focused on extracting more power and performance, though. The clever four-wheel torque-vectoring system facilitated by the four-motor setup has been refined, with more changes to the traction and stability programs. 

To control the extra grunt, Rimac’s also given the suspension a makeover, with more negative camber on the front axle and a new set of Michelin Cup 2 tyres wrapped around a staggered set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged alloy wheels. The brakes are also new EVO2 carbon ceramic units. 

To go with all its technical upgrades, Rimac’s also given the R a fresh look thanks to a new front bumper that features a wider-set lower opening. There’s also a completely redesigned rear section, including a large new rear diffuser, matched to a tall static rear wing. All-in, the new aero elements increase overall downforce by 15 per cent, while reducing drag by 10 per cent.

Rimac will build no more than 40 units of the Nevera R, and there’s no word yet on whether some of these updates will be applied to the standard Nevera in time. 

Click here for our list of the fastest electric cars in the world...

