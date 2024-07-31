Is Rimac planning a storm at Monterey Car Week? 

Rimac has mysteriously deleted all of its Instagram posts and to add to the intrigue the Croatian car company has also posted a short teaser video telling us “a new storm has swept through”. A representative of Rimac indicated something could be unveiled at the upcoming Monterey Car Week on 12 August.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Rimac Nevera’s name comes from the Croatian for ‘short storm’ and we suspect this ‘new storm’ could be a fresh iteration of the electric hypercar.

At last year’s Monterey Car Week, Rimac unveiled the Nevera Time Attack model with just 12 units planned to be built - all of which were accounted for before the reveal. We’ve not spotted a new Rimac model testing so another version of the Nevera seems more likely.

Rimac Automobili’s sister company Rimac Technologies is currently at the forefront of electric motor technology - supplying many of Europe’s largest car manufacturers - Rimac itself says it’s in conversation with almost every electric car brand. With this in mind, it’s possible that Rimac could have uncovered a new way of extracting more power from the Nevera’s quad-motor set up - which currently produces 1,888bhp.

Just over 50 out of the planned 150 units of the Rimac Nevera have been delivered since it was launched two years ago. In order to shift the last 100 Neveras, Rimac may well need some more limited edition variants to help garner more interest in the £2.4 million hypercar.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...