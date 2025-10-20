BYD Flash Charging: the mega-fast EV chargers heading for the UK

Waiting around for a full charge is often cited as one of the key turn-offs for potential EV buyers, but BYD Flash Charging has been created to quash this concern. While a number of the best electric cars can already complete a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in fewer than 30 minutes, Flash Charging has the potential to slash the time by so much that it’s more comparable to filling a car up with petrol.

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The Flash Charging network is already up and running in China and is more than 4,000 units strong, so it’s already a very real game-changer as opposed to wishful thinking. It won’t be long before these stations appear in the UK, either, because they’re officially set to arrive in 2026.

So what is Flash Charging and how is it so fast? Keep reading our dedicated guide to find out everything you need to know.

How fast is BYD Flash Charging?

Generally speaking, the fastest public rapid chargers in the UK operate at a peak of 350kW or 450kW. However, BYD’s Flash Chargers pump out an almighty 1,500kW.

The whole set-up follows BYD’s ‘Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3’ mantra, whereby a 10 to 70 per cent charge of the premium Denza Z9GT flagship is possible in five minutes, while filling to 97 per cent takes only nine minutes.

Models fitted with BYD’s Blade Battery 2.0 are compatible with Flash Chargers, but the Denza will be the only one available in the UK until this tech trickles down into BYD’s standard UK line-up.