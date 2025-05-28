Much has been said and reported on the electric Alpine A110 due next year, but punters keen for a first in-person look at the new-age sports car will be granted that wish at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Alpine will be running a dynamic prototype called the A110 Future and featuring a fully functional powertrain, up and down Lord March’s drive over the entire Festival of Speed weekend.

This is a big moment for the brand, because – just like the petrol-powered A110 – the new car features a totally bespoke Alpine Performance Platform (APP) chassis to which Alpine’s high-performance electric motors will fitted. This is a different arrangement to the brand’s more mainstream models, the A290 and A390, which both draw their fundamental architectures from the wider Renault Group.

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The A110 Future won’t reveal too much of the new model’s design language; instead it’ll use some heavily modified panels from the petrol-powered A110 that have been stretched and squished to fit over the top of the BEV’s slightly different proportions.

Why is this A110 program so ambitious?

The development of a completely bespoke platform is an expensive and resource-sapping process in 2026, and it’s one that even the world’s biggest brands are having to think twice about investing in.