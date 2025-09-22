New Porsche 718 to swap electric power for petrol in top-tier models

It has been confirmed that top-spec derivatives of the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman sports cars will ditch electric powertrains for a pure-petrol engine. The move comes as the brand realigns its range to suit changing market conditions, and should see the reintroduction of models such as the GT4, Spyder and GT4 RS in the future line-up.

Porsche’s upcoming 718 has been a point of contention since the announcement that it would swap internal-combustion engines for a fully electric set-up. Until this point, though, the brand had remained committed to the technology.

However, Porsche has now announced that 'top ICE derivatives' will now join the new 718 range, a decision that brings with it a complex set of engineering challenges.

The 718’s bespoke platform was designed to fit a block of batteries behind the driver, with a high-powered e-motor then to the front and rear axles. This layout was favoured over a more ‘traditional’ skateboard-style layout, because it would allow Porsche to mount the seats low in the chassis, while also more accurately mimicking the weight balance of its ICE-powered mid-engined models.