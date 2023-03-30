Verdict

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a unique beast, that much is obvious. As a showcase of the company’s ambitions – the bespoke 800-volt platform, innovative in-wheel motors and looney performance – it’s a winner, even though it’s of limited use in the real world. If the Renault Group’s next-generation EVs have even a whiff of Turbo 3E about them, we’re in for a treat.

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The world stood open-mouthed when the covers finally came off the production version of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E at the tail end of 2024. Despite sharing its fundamental shape with the conventional R5, the two EVs have about as much in common as the latest Espace does with an Alpine F1 car.

The platform is bespoke, at least for now. Using an 800-volt electrical architecture and cutting-edge in-wheel motors, the Turbo 3E promises insane performance, plus ultra-rapid 350kW charge speeds. The 70kWh battery, Renault claims, is good for almost 250 miles of range – though presumably not at the same time as its sub-3.5-second 0-62mph time.

But the hype is real. Renault has form building bonkers, rear-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks – a quick glance at the maker’s back catalogue throws up legends like the original eighties R5 Turbo, and the legendary Clio V6 from the nineties and early noughties. Standing on the shoulders of giants, the Turbo 3E is the first of its breed to swap petrol for electric, so there’s plenty at stake.