Verdict

It’s early days in life with the Renault 4, but so far it’s been a pleasure. Its exterior styling is more cute than striking, but the interior looks great and the car definitely has character. The driving experience is positive overall, and although the brakes are a little sharp, I’m looking forward to getting to know it better.

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Mileage: 1,007

Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh

Renault has really hit a sweet spot with its retro-themed small electric vehicles, combining competitive pricing, eye-catching looks and well-loved names.

The Renault 5 has already proven a big success in the UK, with strong sales attracting buyers from other brands, including many people new to running an EV. Meanwhile, colleagues who have seen the upcoming Renault Twingo in the flesh have only had good things to say about the cute city car. All of which added to my excitement when collecting my new fleet car, the second of the brand’s trio of retro EVs, the more practical Renault 4.

The original 4 was a bit of a groundbreaker when it was launched – it was the first family car with a one-piece rear tailgate that was hinged at the top to allow easier loading, and the first production car to have a maintenance-free sealed cooling system. It was imagined as an affordable, lifestyle car that could handle a variety of scenarios, proving comfortable and hard wearing.