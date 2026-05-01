Long-term test: Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+
First report: Move over, Renault 5, it’s time for your more practical sibling to show its talents
Verdict
It’s early days in life with the Renault 4, but so far it’s been a pleasure. Its exterior styling is more cute than striking, but the interior looks great and the car definitely has character. The driving experience is positive overall, and although the brakes are a little sharp, I’m looking forward to getting to know it better.
- Mileage: 1,007
- Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh
Renault has really hit a sweet spot with its retro-themed small electric vehicles, combining competitive pricing, eye-catching looks and well-loved names.
The Renault 5 has already proven a big success in the UK, with strong sales attracting buyers from other brands, including many people new to running an EV. Meanwhile, colleagues who have seen the upcoming Renault Twingo in the flesh have only had good things to say about the cute city car. All of which added to my excitement when collecting my new fleet car, the second of the brand’s trio of retro EVs, the more practical Renault 4.
The original 4 was a bit of a groundbreaker when it was launched – it was the first family car with a one-piece rear tailgate that was hinged at the top to allow easier loading, and the first production car to have a maintenance-free sealed cooling system. It was imagined as an affordable, lifestyle car that could handle a variety of scenarios, proving comfortable and hard wearing.
Today’s reimagined version is positioned as a more family-friendly offering than the latest R5, with a larger boot and a driving experience focused more on comfort than nimble city driving. As with its sister car, there are some styling cues that hark back to the original – the most obvious nod comes in the shape of the front lights, which have a circular look achieved by framing the headlamps with bracket-like DRLs – all within an illuminated grille surround.
I went along to Hendy Renault Eastleigh to collect my car, and although there are no longer any physical brochures, it was easy to download a digital one using the QR code on the display banner in the showroom.
My top-spec Iconic+ model is finished in Hauts-de-France Green with a Diamond Black Roof which, at £750, is the only extra on top of the £27,945 list price (including the Government’s EV grant). Buyers have three trim levels to choose from (the others are the base-level Evolution+ and mid-spec, top-selling Techno+) but they all come with plenty of kit. Every one also has a quoted range of 249 miles, so I’m looking forward to putting that to the test over the next few months.
As part of the handover, sales executive Jamie Collis showed me a few features via the 10-inch multimedia screen, including the official Renault avatar Reno, which is always there to help (via ChatGPT). He’s already proving a little annoying, though.
Otherwise, we’ve found the system easy to use so far and the additional 10-inch driver display feels like a seamless continuation of the main touchscreen, with the power button between the two. There are also some physical switches for the climate control lower down.
First impressions of the interior are really good, too. Although there are some hard plastics on show, the additional black quilted textile trim with yellow stitching really lifts it and I love the plain, straightforward look.
The seats are as comfortable as they are smart, while another extra is the driver’s seat having electrically operated lumbar control, which feels luxurious given the car’s price.
|Model:
|Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+
|On fleet since:
|March 2026
|Price new:
|£30,945 (£27,195 incl. grant)
|Powertrain:
|52kWh battery, 148bhp
|CO2/BiK:
|0g/km/4%
|Options:
|Hauts-de-France Green with Diamond Black Roof (£750)
|Insurance:
|Group: 27E Quote: £1,334
|Mileage:
|1,007
|Effiency:
|4.1mi/kWh
|Any problems?
|None
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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