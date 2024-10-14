New Alpine A110 R Ultime is the ultimate Alpine for performance, and price

There’s a new choice in the £250k+ car club with the unveiling of Alpine’s special edition A110 R Ultime.

Although UK prices are yet to be revealed, the Ultime, limited to 110 examples worldwide, will cost from 265,000 Euros (£222,000), roughly double the price of the 110 R Le Mans, the previous pinnacle Alpine. Power is boosted by 49bhp to 345bhp, shaving a tenth off the previous A110 best 0-62mph time by lowering it to 3.8 seconds.

Alpine is claiming “unprecedented diversity” for buyers speccing the car with 27 exterior colours and a huge number of customisable options on offer, despite the fact that only just over 100 will even be built.

The specific A110 Ultime revealed at the Paris Motor Show today has a claimed price tag of €330,000 (£276,000), and the car’s interior personalisation choices include nine different colours of Alcantara and 10 of leather. Customers also can pick the colour of the carbon-fibre bonnet, upper air intakes, fin, spoiler and other aerodynamic features.

Speaking of aerodynamics, Alpine claims that the Ultime’s downforce is increased by 160kg at it's top speed compared to an A110 R Turini special edition. Engineering changes include a new gearbox with increased torque capacity, a modified turbo, a new exhaust system, new adjustable dampers and a bespoke braking system. The French sports car brand described the A110 R Ultime as a “genuine road-legal circuit car”.

There’s no word yet on how many of the 110-unit production run will be coming to the UK. The regular Alpine A110 costs from £54,495, has 249bhp and a 4.5-second 0-62mph time.

