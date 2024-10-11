New Alpine A390_β concept hints at triple-motor electric SUV for 2025

The cockpit puts the focus on the driver, with a triple-layer glass instrument panel providing “multi-dimensional reading” of key data such as the speed and trip info. The seats and steering wheel are inspired by Formula One; the chair moves on an axis that allows drivers to seamlessly switch between “the world of everyday driving and that of extreme sportiness”. In its standard setting the rectangular steering wheel is quite wide, but in the racier mode it slims down to boost agility and offer that driver-focused feel.

The 3D-printed triangular key slots in neatly to the centre of the wheel. As on the A290 hot hatch, the concept gets an ‘OV’ (overtake) button that unlocks full power for short bursts. Alongside this, there are switches for the hydraulic suspension and regenerative braking, as well as the car’s multimedia functions.

Much of the car’s technical information remains under wraps, although as mentioned, the A390_β has three electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear. Alpine CEO Philippe Krief told us the A390 will “always be all-wheel drive”, but that a more modest dual-motor version could also be offered.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When asked about a possible competitor set, Ang mentioned cars like the BMW iX2 and latest Porsche Macan – suggesting the Alpine could get up to 600bhp in its most potent form. We’d also assume, given those referenced rivals, that the maker would be targeting a real-world range of 300 miles or more.

And that’s eminently possible given the car is based on the Renault Group’s AmpR Medium platform found underneath more modest models like the Megane and Scenic. However, at roughly 4.7m, the A390 is much longer than either of these cars. A wider track and bigger wheels – mated to those more powerful motors, torque vectoring and some larger brakes – should transform the way the coupé-SUV drives.

Alpine bosses are targeting one new model each year until at least 2028, with the A390 due next year. Following this will be the electric successor to the popular A110 in 2026, with a convertible version soon after. The initial line-up will be book-ended by a larger 2+2, badged A310, in 2028.

Krief told us that this last model will “bridge the gap between sports cars and something more roomy – a kind of mix between a Porsche 911 and a BMW M4”. No further Alpine-badged Renaults are planned, either; while the A290 was a natural first step, Krief wants greater differentiation of the Group’s brands going forward.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale...