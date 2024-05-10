Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Alpine Alpenglow hypercar to make production with V6 hybrid power

The new hypercar will be the most powerful Alpine in history, eclipsing the forthcoming all-electric A110

By:Phil McNamara
28 May 2025
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - front 3/48

French sports car maker Alpine will jump to hyperspace with a production version of its Alpenglow hypercar concept, running an all-wheel drive V6 hybrid.

The just-unveiled A390 electric ‘fastback’ SUV, generating 464bhp from its three electric motors, is the punchiest Alpine in history. But it will be eclipsed in 2026 by the all-electric replacement for the A110 two-seat coupe, before the hypercar arrives a couple of years later.

“[The halo car] won’t be a pure EV,” Alpine boss Philippe Krief told Auto Express at the A390’s unveiling in Dieppe, Alpine’s French hometown. “It will be a hybrid with a V6 engine. It will not be a plug-in, but it will be hybrid because we need more power.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The French engineer led development on Alfa Romeo’s performance comeback with the 503bhp twin-turbo V6 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, before he headed back to Ferrari to mastermind its plug-in monsters, mixing electric thrust with the V8 SF90 and V6 296 GTB.

The hypercar will provide an emotional link between Alpine’s on-track exploits in Formula 1 and World Endurance Racing and the road cars. Renault Group no longer has its own V6 so Hypertech Alpine, the brand’s R&D centre of excellence based in Viry-Chatillon, will undertake development work. No word yet on the engine’s displacement or whether it requires forced induction.   

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - side8

The engine will power the rear wheels and may be fitted with an electric motor between engine and transmission. Ferrari (plus Lamborghini and McLaren) all use a compact and lightweight axial flux motor from pioneering British engineers Yasa, although Krief ruled out the supplier due to its acquisition by Mercedes. Renault has taken a 21 per cent stake in axial flux maker Whylot. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

One thing’s for sure: twin electric motors will spin the front axle, making the hypercar all-wheel drive. Alpine will have two electric axle configurations by the end of next year, with twin central drive units spinning the A390’s rear axle, while the next A110 coupe will adopt in-wheel motors to save weight. 

The mix of petrol and electric power will provide a mighty output, in excess of 1,000 horsepower. “And we are trying to keep weight below 1,600kg,” said Krief. That would provide a minimum power to weight ratio of 625bhp per tonne – pretty similar to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Renault Group head of design Laurens van den Acker told Auto Express that the hypercar’s mission was to create a “technology showcase”. 

“Can we offer something nobody else has?,” he said. “That should be the ambition of a supercar, because [hypercar] customers want something really special that nobody else has, because they generally already have multiple cars. We’re very much on this, but it will take a little bit of time.”

Alpine has shown two iterations of its Alpenglow supercar concept, with the latter running a 3.5-litre V6 that burned hydrogen from three tanks. 

Click here for our list of the best hypercars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Alpine A390 electric SUV is a triple-motor Porsche Macan killer
Alpine A390 - front

New Alpine A390 electric SUV is a triple-motor Porsche Macan killer

Alpine’s first electric SUV has been revealed in full, with its sights set on big-name premium-badged rivals
News
27 May 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster were among the models on display at this year’s Mondial de L’Auto
News
16 Oct 2024
New Alpine A390_β concept hints at triple-motor electric SUV for 2025
Alpine A390_β concept in Paris - front 3/4

New Alpine A390_β concept hints at triple-motor electric SUV for 2025

Alpine's so-called ‘Sport Fastback’ is a coupé-SUV concept designed to take the French brand into uncharted territory
News
14 Oct 2024

Most Popular

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA
Opinion - Jaguar

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA

Mike Rutherford thinks Jaguar's 'Reimagine' strategy will result in the company exploring further opportunities in the USA
Opinion
25 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Seal the deal on this BYD electric saloon for just £289 a month
BYD Seal - front

Car Deal of the Day: Seal the deal on this BYD electric saloon for just £289 a month

The BYD Seal is a seriously tempting Tesla Model 3 rival, especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 May
News
26 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month

If the Qashqai is too small for you, then the larger X-Trail is a fine alternative. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 May
News
25 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content