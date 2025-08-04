Alpine had to go electric, but refuses to be boring

Of course, if you don’t fancy an electric sports car, the current petrol-powered A110 is still available through our Find a Car service from around £55,000, with a dozen new models in stock around the UK, plus some used models too. Alternatively, there’s the Alpine A290 hot hatch which is available to lease from just £315 per month.

New Alpine A110 will have “soul and sensuality”

Ang tell us Alpine had a simple choice to make: “we could have decided ‘okay the [sports car/two-door coupe] segment is dead and we're not doing an A110 anymore, but we don't want that! We want the A110 to be durable and to continue to be the next icon in 70 years, and for that we have to play with what the technology on hand is today and the best way to achieve this kind of performance is the electric playground.”

But once again, Alpine’s focus with the electric A110 is not heartstopping acceleration. “We're bringing soul and sensuality,” says Villain, “it's not a cold machine.”

Ang elaborated, “from a performance point of view, there's no doubt electric is better. But from a sensuality point of view or your senses, we need to work so that we deliver probably not exactly the same [experience] as ICE cars, but new [experiences] that trigger those emotions that make us love sports cars.”

The future of Alpine design

As well as technology, this is a new era for Alpine design. Villain explained, while today’s A110 that was relaunched the brand in 2017 was “a bridge to the past”, now “we are entering in a new era and we have to project the brand in the future.”

The Alpenglow hypercar concept established Alpine’s new form language, which maintains the DNA of the brand’s past models and still features some styling elements – like the four lights on the front, seen on both the concept, the A110 and A390 – but “the way we sculpt the surface is much more modern, sharper.”

“There is a little weakness in the A110 styling-wise, which is that people appreciate it because it's cute. But some people don't buy it because it's cute. And that's a problem. So especially in the UK and Germany, we are missing a bit of assertiveness, aggressiveness, and sometimes the froggy aspect of the A110. We saw that and so we’re trying to make a sharper design, but still keeping the sensuality.”

