Alpine’s big plan for a super-SUV to rival the Porsche Cayenne

Alpine is in the middle of a significant electric car expansion after launching the A290 hot hatch and the new A390 SUV. Soon to arrive will be five other models, growing the brand’s EV line-up up to seven cars by 2030, and one of those will be a flagship SUV.

Speaking to Auto Express at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Antony Villain, head of design for Alpine, said, “We need something for the D and E segment”, strongly suggesting a new flagship SUV will be introduced to sit above the recently revealed A390 SUV.

We already know that joining Alpine’s new Renault 5-based A290 and the A390 next year will be an all-electric A110; a convertible variant is coming in 2027, plus a four-seat electric sports car called the A310. One of the final two cars to come before the end of the decade will be a large SUV to fill the void above the A390. It could potentially be badged A590 to align with the brand’s ‘90’ badge for its non-sportscar models.

The A590 would be either a D or E-segment SUV, as Villain said, giving Alpine a competitor for the likes of the BMW iX, Lotus Eletre and the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV. While any official teasers remain a long way off, Alpine has said it’ll commit to having a familiar design language throughout its EVs – a set of quad headlights arranged in a ‘V’, a curved rear window, and a rounded side profile.