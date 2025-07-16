Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Alpine’s big plan for a super-SUV to rival the Porsche Cayenne

The French sports car brand could be working on a huge E-segment electric SUV

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Jul 2025
Alpine A390 - front static

Alpine is in the middle of a significant electric car expansion after launching the A290 hot hatch and the new A390 SUV. Soon to arrive will be five other models, growing the brand’s EV line-up up to seven cars by 2030, and one of those will be a flagship SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking to Auto Express at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Antony Villain, head of design for Alpine, said, “We need something for the D and E segment”, strongly suggesting a new flagship SUV will be introduced to sit above the recently revealed A390 SUV.

We already know that joining Alpine’s new Renault 5-based A290 and the A390 next year will be an all-electric A110; a convertible variant is coming in 2027, plus a four-seat electric sports car called the A310. One of the final two cars to come before the end of the decade will be a large SUV to fill the void above the A390. It could potentially be badged A590 to align with the brand’s ‘90’ badge for its non-sportscar models.    

The A590 would be either a D or E-segment SUV, as Villain said, giving Alpine a competitor for the likes of the BMW iX, Lotus Eletre and the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV. While any official teasers remain a long way off, Alpine has said it’ll commit to having a familiar design language throughout its EVs – a set of quad headlights arranged in a ‘V’, a curved rear window, and a rounded side profile. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While Alpine is aiming to keep its future line-up desirable with the cars’ performance and looks, ergonomics is also an important consideration for the brand. The Alpine A110, partly by virtue of being launched back in 2017, has plenty of physical buttons inside for climate functions and regularly used features – although the newer A290 hot hatch and A390 SUV have deviated from this approach with larger screens. 

Villain pointed out that Alpine drivers “want to focus on driving and you don’t want screens everywhere”. He also added “buttons are important for Alpine” and said that its cars will have “lots of physical buttons”. 

As with any Alpine model, the driving experience – even for a large SUV – will be important. The A390 SUV sits on the Renault Group’s AmpR Medium platform, which has the capacity to underpin cars with up to seven seats, according to Renault. In the A390, there are three electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear – and the 464bhp total combines with active torque vectoring to promote “agility and driving pleasure”. We expect to see similar technology on Alpine’s future EVs, including the A590.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
The man who saved Renault is leaving. Here’s why you’ll miss Luca de Meo
Luca de Meo with Renault 5 and Megane

The man who saved Renault is leaving. Here’s why you’ll miss Luca de Meo

Luca de Meo revived Renault from crippling losses and gave us the new 5 and Alpine A390. He’s one of the greats
News
16 Jun 2025
Alpine Alpenglow hypercar to make production with V6 hybrid power
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 - front 3/4

Alpine Alpenglow hypercar to make production with V6 hybrid power

The new hypercar will be the most powerful Alpine in history, eclipsing the forthcoming all-electric A110
News
28 May 2025
New Alpine A390 electric SUV is a triple-motor Porsche Macan killer
Alpine A390 - front

New Alpine A390 electric SUV is a triple-motor Porsche Macan killer

Alpine’s first electric SUV has been revealed in full, with its sights set on big-name premium-badged rivals
News
27 May 2025

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
The Electric Car Grant is here: Government's new £3,750 EV discount in detail
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

The Electric Car Grant is here: Government's new £3,750 EV discount in detail

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
16 Jul 2025
New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content