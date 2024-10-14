All-new Alpine A110 electric sports car to spearhead brand’s dramatic plan for 5 EVs by 2028

French sports car maker Alpine is set to double-down on electric cars over the next few years, as it readies no fewer than five models spanning everything from hot hatchbacks to SUVs. A new, all-electric Alpine A110 will arrive in 2026 – confirming the brand won’t turn away from its history as a sports car maker.

Alpine CEO, Philippe Krief told us: “We know what we are going to do for ‘24 to ‘28, and now we are deciding ‘29 and ‘30. We want each model to translate the heritage of the brand – the lightness, performance, driving pleasure, and also the French savoir-faire”.

The first Alpine EV model to arrive in UK showrooms will be the Renault 5-based Alpine A290 revealed earlier this year. It may look only slightly fruitier than its R5 sibling, but under the skin it packs up to 217bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds. Weighing less than 1,500kg, it’ll be one of the lighter electric hot hatches on sale, though still heavier than an Abarth 500e.

Next year, we’ll see the production version of the A390 – a triple-motor electric SUV designed to take-on models like the Porsche Macan, which itself boasts over 600bhp in its tastiest tune. This model will pave the way for all that’s to come, with a new design language previewed by the A390_β concept revealed at the Paris Motor Show this week. That concept car is said to be “85 per cent true” to the showroom-ready version due in 2025.