All-new Alpine A110 electric sports car to spearhead brand’s dramatic plan for 5 EVs by 2028
Alpine's CEO tells us an electric sports car will follow a sleek SUV as the maker’s all-new EV range expands to five models by 2028
French sports car maker Alpine is set to double-down on electric cars over the next few years, as it readies no fewer than five models spanning everything from hot hatchbacks to SUVs. A new, all-electric Alpine A110 will arrive in 2026 – confirming the brand won’t turn away from its history as a sports car maker.
Alpine CEO, Philippe Krief told us: “We know what we are going to do for ‘24 to ‘28, and now we are deciding ‘29 and ‘30. We want each model to translate the heritage of the brand – the lightness, performance, driving pleasure, and also the French savoir-faire”.
The first Alpine EV model to arrive in UK showrooms will be the Renault 5-based Alpine A290 revealed earlier this year. It may look only slightly fruitier than its R5 sibling, but under the skin it packs up to 217bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds. Weighing less than 1,500kg, it’ll be one of the lighter electric hot hatches on sale, though still heavier than an Abarth 500e.
Next year, we’ll see the production version of the A390 – a triple-motor electric SUV designed to take-on models like the Porsche Macan, which itself boasts over 600bhp in its tastiest tune. This model will pave the way for all that’s to come, with a new design language previewed by the A390_β concept revealed at the Paris Motor Show this week. That concept car is said to be “85 per cent true” to the showroom-ready version due in 2025.
Arguably the most exciting of Alpine’s future line-up will be the successor to the popular A110, arriving in 2026. This car is seen as particularly important – at least internally – as it’s the model Alpine will use to springboard the business into new markets like China and the US. Alongside the A390 SUV, it has the potential to elevate the brand from niche sports-car maker to a recognised premium player.
Krief dismissed any idea that the next-generation Alpine A110 might attempt to replicate or mimic the synthesised engine sound or gearing found in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. “This is fake, really fake”, he told us. “I don’t like fake things like that. We can find something that is not the same, but it has its own power. It’s very easy to do that.”
Electric Alpine A110 Roadster for 2027
Alpine is refusing to lift its foot from the throttle and the covers will come off the company’s first drop-top in 2027. The Alpine A110 Roadster is understood to be a bonafide convertible rather than a targa-style coupe with removable roof panels; Krief said the A110 and its open-top sibling will be “completely different” but that the model “had to remain” to ensure Alpine’s authenticity. It will be “a real sports car, but in the electric world,” he said.
The final confirmed Alpine EV will launch towards the end of 2027, maybe early 2028. The A310 is thought to be a 2+2-style sports car or GT based on the same platform as the A110 but with an extra row of seats to boost practicality. Krief told us the car will sit between models like the Porsche 911 and BMW M4, acting as a “bridge between sports [cars] and something more roomy”.
More to come beyond 2028
While that will take Alpine’s range to five distinct variants, three further models – one more sports or supercar, plus two “more versatile” 90-badged cars – are due later. Their exact form remains under wraps, but a flagship two-seater inspired by the Alpineglow concept – possibly with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain – is likely to form the basis of that last ‘10’ model. “We are working on this very seriously,” Krief told us.
As for those two 90 cars, a four-door saloon and a second SUV seem most logical – probably a larger, Porsche Cayenne rival badged Alpine A510. Krief told us he has his sights set on the German premium brands: “Between Audi, Porsche – this is the kind of position, this is what we are targeting”, he told us.
On the subject of fuel cells as an alternative to internal combustion engines (ICE), Alpine’s CEO confirmed that “mainstream is electric, but we won’t close the door on hydrogen, e-fuels, things like that; the supercar could be the promoter of this kind of technology.”
But don’t expect any more Renaults in fancy frocks. The synergies between the latest Renault 5 and Alpine A290 won’t be repeated. “We will stay on our own, but with the [AmpR] platform,” Krief told us.
