Alpine A290 revealed to battle MINI’s future Cooper JCW Electric

The next step in Alpine’s modern era has been revealed in the form of an all-electric hot hatchback with concept car looks and a feisty front-wheel drive chassis. Called the Alpine A290, the new MINI JCW-rival takes much of its technical underpinnings from the Renault 5, but features more power and a wide range of chassis updates – all while channelling the style and stance of Renault’s iconic R5 Turbo.

It may share much of its technical layout with the Renault 5, but Alpine has swapped that car’s electric motor for the more potent unit found in the larger Megane E-Tech. The powertrain is available in two states of tune – 178bhp and 217bhp – and Alpine says that while the hardware is mostly shared with the Megane, the software has been totally redesigned.

Powertrain and performance

The motor is fed from a 52kWh battery pack that Alpine says is good for up to 235 miles, only slightly down on the equivalent Renault 5 as fitted with the same battery. Peak charging speeds are capped at 100kW on a rapid fast charger, and it’ll top up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. Also like the R5, the A290 features bi-directional charging and Vehicle-to-Grid, which can sell energy stored in the car’s battery back to the grid during high-demand periods of the day.

Performance for the fastest iteration is rated at an impressive 6.4 seconds for the 0-62mph sprint – something aided by the A290’s comparatively light weight figure of 1,479kg - 200kg less than an equivalent MINI Cooper SE.