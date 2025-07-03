Alpine has a rich history of rallying, having won the inaugural World Rally Championship in 1973 - and the firm isn’t about to let people forget, because it has just unveiled the A290 Rallye.

Like the A110 Rally unveiled in 2019, the all-electric Alpine A290 Rallye is a genuine racing car, which Alpine says is a “gateway to electric competition and designed in line with the latest rally regulations”. The new car has been developed by Alpine’s hi-tech engineering facility in Viry-Châtillon, France, and will hit the start line at a “single-rally challenge” before the end of the year.

The regular Alpine A290 hot hatch features some major changes over the Renault 5 on which it’s based, and the Rallye includes further key motorsport upgrades. For starters, there’s a full roll cage, bucket seats from Sabelt, a quick-release bonnet and a roof-mounted air intake.

The Rallye comes with the same 52kWh battery as the regular A290 road car, though, while the 217bhp, 300Nm front-mounted electric motor has also been retained. As a result, assuming the Rallye has a stripped-out interior, it should beat the road car’s 6.4-second 0-62mph time.

The A290’s bespoke ZF limited-slip differential is kept, too, but the single-speed gearbox and electronic management system in the Rallye are revised, though. The Rallye gets a tweaked suspension set-up too, with ALP Racing shocks to go with the A290’s bespoke subframe and multi-link rear. The Rallye also has six-piston brake calipers up front with huge 350mm discs, plus 18-inch rally wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

While the standard Alpine A290 GTS costs from £37,500, pricing for the Alpine A290 Rallye starts at 59,990 Euros (roughly £52,000) excluding VAT. While Alpine says the Rallye is designed for one-make rallying, we can’t help but think how a head-to-head event with the Vauxhall Corsa Electric Rally would go.

