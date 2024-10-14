Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Punchy 254bhp MINI John Cooper Works Electric charges in

MINI finally reveals a spicy electric variant of the iconic John Cooper Works hatch

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Oct 2024
MINI John Cooper Works Electric - front20

The MINI Cooper has always felt like a natural car to transform from urban runaround to hot hatchback, and ever since BMW took it electric we’ve wondered what a beefed-up MINI EV might be like. Well, our wait is finally over, thanks to this model – the new MINI John Cooper Works Electric. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Based on the Chinese-built electric MINI Cooper, it features a hefty power increase over the standard car, with a peak figure of 254bhp available for short bursts via an ‘Electric Boost’ function. 

Usual running sees an output of 227bhp, which is 27bhp more than the Cooper S hatchback. Peak torque is 340Nm, and it’ll hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds, making it a solid 2.5 seconds faster than the standard Cooper S Electric. 

Power is derived from just the one, front-mounted motor, and while the level of performance is equivalent to the petrol-powered JCW MINIs we’ve become accustomed to over the years, it is some way short of what’s on offer from some of the more muscular electric hot hatchbacks, such as the MG4 XPower or Smart #1 Brabus

However, MINI has stopped short of suggesting that a second, rear-mounted motor won’t fit into the bespoke EV packaging, so there may be potential for further development in future. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As with the Cooper S, the JCW Electric features a 54kWh battery pack, with up to 95kW DC fast charging. This is by no means a cutting-edge speed, but then the relatively compact capacity ensures it’ll still top up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. Crucially, the battery is mounted low in the chassis, which should help the electric JCW handle with the poise and agility that MINIs are renowned for. 

MINI John Cooper Works Electric - rear20

The John Cooper Works Electric features a unique chassis set-up, with bespoke spring and damper rates. The standard 18-inch wheels are also new, and are wrapped in a set of high-performance tyres. These elements have done little to affect the range, though, which sits at 251 miles – pretty much the same as the standard Cooper SE.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other than the wheels, the exterior design otherwise mirrors the Sport-bodied Cooper, with red highlights, dark trim elements and an aggressive front end. The rear spoiler is larger and incorporates air-foils on either side, plus comes with the additional option of a graduated roof colour that blends it in seamlessly with the traditional floating roof. 

The tailgate also picks up a unique bit of decal garnish, which is especially important considering the two centrally-mounted exhaust pipes that have traditionally distinguished fast MINIs are obviously no longer there. 

Inside, the upscale upholstered dash features a unique pattern, with more bespoke trim for the seats, doors and even the fabric strap on the steering wheel. The central floating touchscreen interface incorporates all the usual new-era MINI features, but does come with a few JCW-specific elements including a power and torque counter, plus performance driving displays including a G-meter and accelerometer. 

The new John Cooper Works Electric will be available to order in the coming weeks, with first UK customers receiving their cars from April next year. Pricing starts at £38,420, making it only a few hundred pounds more expensive than the standard Cooper SE with the corresponding Sport pack. 

Click here for our list of the fastest electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Stylish new MINI Cooper Convertible is out in the open
MINI Cooper Convertible - front

Stylish new MINI Cooper Convertible is out in the open

The new MINI Cooper Convertible features a classy new cabin and smart design
News
8 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brand-new MINI Cooper C for £188 per month
MINI Cooper S - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: brand-new MINI Cooper C for £188 per month

MINI’s latest reimagining of the 1960’s icon is our deal of the day for September 22
News
22 Sep 2024
Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024
Cheapest electric cars - header image

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024

EVs are often dismissed for being too expensive, so we've put together a list of the ten cheapest electric cars money can buy
Best cars & vans
19 Sep 2024
Best city cars to buy 2024
Best city cars - header image

Best city cars to buy 2024

There are plenty of appealing city cars to choose from, so here’s our guide to the best urban runabouts
Best cars & vans
9 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 
News
11 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown
Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown

The chunky new Hyundai Santa Fe squares up against the Skoda Kodiaq in a battle of the family-friendly seven-seaters
Car group tests
9 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content