Punchy 254bhp MINI John Cooper Works Electric charges in

MINI finally reveals a spicy electric variant of the iconic John Cooper Works hatch
The MINI Cooper has always felt like a natural car to transform from urban runaround to hot hatchback, and ever since BMW took it electric we’ve wondered what a beefed-up MINI EV might be like. Well, our wait is finally over, thanks to this model – the new MINI John Cooper Works Electric.
Based on the Chinese-built electric MINI Cooper, it features a hefty power increase over the standard car, with a peak figure of 254bhp available for short bursts via an ‘Electric Boost’ function.
Usual running sees an output of 227bhp, which is 27bhp more than the Cooper S hatchback. Peak torque is 340Nm, and it’ll hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds, making it a solid 2.5 seconds faster than the standard Cooper S Electric.
Power is derived from just the one, front-mounted motor, and while the level of performance is equivalent to the petrol-powered JCW MINIs we’ve become accustomed to over the years, it is some way short of what’s on offer from some of the more muscular electric hot hatchbacks, such as the MG4 XPower or Smart #1 Brabus.
However, MINI has stopped short of suggesting that a second, rear-mounted motor won’t fit into the bespoke EV packaging, so there may be potential for further development in future.
As with the Cooper S, the JCW Electric features a 54kWh battery pack, with up to 95kW DC fast charging. This is by no means a cutting-edge speed, but then the relatively compact capacity ensures it’ll still top up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. Crucially, the battery is mounted low in the chassis, which should help the electric JCW handle with the poise and agility that MINIs are renowned for.
The John Cooper Works Electric features a unique chassis set-up, with bespoke spring and damper rates. The standard 18-inch wheels are also new, and are wrapped in a set of high-performance tyres. These elements have done little to affect the range, though, which sits at 251 miles – pretty much the same as the standard Cooper SE.
Other than the wheels, the exterior design otherwise mirrors the Sport-bodied Cooper, with red highlights, dark trim elements and an aggressive front end. The rear spoiler is larger and incorporates air-foils on either side, plus comes with the additional option of a graduated roof colour that blends it in seamlessly with the traditional floating roof.
The tailgate also picks up a unique bit of decal garnish, which is especially important considering the two centrally-mounted exhaust pipes that have traditionally distinguished fast MINIs are obviously no longer there.
Inside, the upscale upholstered dash features a unique pattern, with more bespoke trim for the seats, doors and even the fabric strap on the steering wheel. The central floating touchscreen interface incorporates all the usual new-era MINI features, but does come with a few JCW-specific elements including a power and torque counter, plus performance driving displays including a G-meter and accelerometer.
The new John Cooper Works Electric will be available to order in the coming weeks, with first UK customers receiving their cars from April next year. Pricing starts at £38,420, making it only a few hundred pounds more expensive than the standard Cooper SE with the corresponding Sport pack.
