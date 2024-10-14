Punchy 254bhp MINI John Cooper Works Electric charges in

The MINI Cooper has always felt like a natural car to transform from urban runaround to hot hatchback, and ever since BMW took it electric we’ve wondered what a beefed-up MINI EV might be like. Well, our wait is finally over, thanks to this model – the new MINI John Cooper Works Electric.

Based on the Chinese-built electric MINI Cooper, it features a hefty power increase over the standard car, with a peak figure of 254bhp available for short bursts via an ‘Electric Boost’ function.

Usual running sees an output of 227bhp, which is 27bhp more than the Cooper S hatchback. Peak torque is 340Nm, and it’ll hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds, making it a solid 2.5 seconds faster than the standard Cooper S Electric.

Power is derived from just the one, front-mounted motor, and while the level of performance is equivalent to the petrol-powered JCW MINIs we’ve become accustomed to over the years, it is some way short of what’s on offer from some of the more muscular electric hot hatchbacks, such as the MG4 XPower or Smart #1 Brabus.

However, MINI has stopped short of suggesting that a second, rear-mounted motor won’t fit into the bespoke EV packaging, so there may be potential for further development in future.