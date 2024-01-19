Mercedes-AMG has just revealed the new CLA 45, a high-performance small saloon and estate that already had its rivals beaten for power and performance in its two former generations. Those editions were considered rivals for cars such as the Audi RS 3, but this new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 will have rather different targets, thanks to a colossal uplift in power and performance. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it shouldn’t deviate too far from the previous variants at around £65,000.

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The key to the change is that AMG has switched its high-performance CLA to an all-electric powertrain. Even in the current era of inflated BEV power outputs, the new CLA 45’s 671bhp is staggering for the car’s size – and so is the quoted performance.

It’ll sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.7 seconds, not far behind fully fledged hypercars including the LaFerrari and Aston Martin Valkyrie. It’s even competitive with the latest batch of hybrid-powered all-wheel-drive supercars such as the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Revuelto.

AMG has managed to extract this level of performance through the use of similar cutting-edge electric motors to those in the far more expensive AMG GT 4-Door. Specifically, the CLA uses a set of three axial flux e-motors developed in partnership with British-based tech company Yasa.

Two of these are mounted together in one compact drive unit on the rear axle, with a third on the front axle. This layout doesn’t just give the CLA 45 a clear rear bias in terms of its power split, it also allows for lightning-fast torque vectoring between the rear wheels.