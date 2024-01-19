New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 gets massive power and pace in the all-electric transition
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 now officially packs hypercar levels of straight-line performance
Mercedes-AMG has just revealed the new CLA 45, a high-performance small saloon and estate that already had its rivals beaten for power and performance in its two former generations. Those editions were considered rivals for cars such as the Audi RS 3, but this new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 will have rather different targets, thanks to a colossal uplift in power and performance. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it shouldn’t deviate too far from the previous variants at around £65,000.
The key to the change is that AMG has switched its high-performance CLA to an all-electric powertrain. Even in the current era of inflated BEV power outputs, the new CLA 45’s 671bhp is staggering for the car’s size – and so is the quoted performance.
It’ll sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.7 seconds, not far behind fully fledged hypercars including the LaFerrari and Aston Martin Valkyrie. It’s even competitive with the latest batch of hybrid-powered all-wheel-drive supercars such as the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Revuelto.
AMG has managed to extract this level of performance through the use of similar cutting-edge electric motors to those in the far more expensive AMG GT 4-Door. Specifically, the CLA uses a set of three axial flux e-motors developed in partnership with British-based tech company Yasa.
Two of these are mounted together in one compact drive unit on the rear axle, with a third on the front axle. This layout doesn’t just give the CLA 45 a clear rear bias in terms of its power split, it also allows for lightning-fast torque vectoring between the rear wheels.
AMG has also introduced simulated engine noise, plus the option to operate virtual gearchanges through steering wheel paddles. The sound itself isn’t remixed to sound ‘digital’ either; instead, AMG says this is a faithful reinvention of the pure sound of the previous four-cylinder petrol engine, complete with pops and bangs from some non-existent exhaust pipes.
That headline 671bhp figure comes in ‘overboost’, but the total continuous power figure is still rated at 603bhp – the same as the E 63 S of only one generation ago. AMG’s quoted torque figure for the CLA is also a slightly wild 1,759Nm, and the top speed is limited to 155mph – or 177mph with the AMG Driver’s package.
Power is drawn from a high-performance 94kWh battery that’s been optimised by AMG, if not developed in its entirety. This is 9kWh more than the pack in the standard battery-powered CLA, and also offers slightly faster charging at up to 330kW. This will see the battery topped up from 10-80 per cent in around 22 minutes.
Range is quoted at ‘over’ 415 miles with the saloon – or 396 miles for the slightly less aero-efficient Shooting Brake – remarkable figures considering how fast it can go. However, for what is a relatively small car, it’s also quite hefty, weighing in at nearly 2.3 tonnes.
Speaking of aero, AMG has given both bodystyles an active rear wing that sits flush with the body at low speeds, but can be raised to assist with high-speed stability. The rest of the styling updates over the standard CLA are relatively minor, with larger wheels and subtly updated front and rear bumpers giving it a touch more visual attitude.
However, look closer and you’ll also notice wider front arches and the loss of the front lightbar, aligning this model with the AMG GT 4-Door. The grille insert has lost its controversial glowing stars, replaced by the Panamericana strakes we’ve come to know on AMG models.
Meanwhile, the cabin has also received its own additions, including brand-new bucket seats and bespoke graphics for the three screens that take up most of the car’s dashboard. The steering wheel is also the latest unit with new satellite controls for the drive modes, and scroll wheels on the upper spokes.
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