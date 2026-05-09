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New Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster: for when you really need the next ultra-limited, hybrid hypercabrio

The 1,035bhp Lamborghini Fenomeno has been given the drop-top treatment, and it looks sensational

By:Jordan Katsianis
9 May 2026
Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster - front10

The next ultra-limited edition Lamborghini hypercar has been revealed, with the Fenomeno now gaining an open-top sibling. Called the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster, this isn’t just Lambo’s most powerful convertible ever, it’s also the first time we’ve seen one fitted with the incredible hybrid V12 powertrain that’s proved such a hit in the Revuelto. Unlike the series-production Revuelto, however, this Fenomeno will be built in very limited numbers, capped at 15 units for a price tag well into seven figures. 

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The Fenomeno Roadster features the same carbon fibre monocoque chassis as the closed-roof variant, and proves the brand is capable of chopping the lid off its new generation of V12 models – something it’s so far hesitated to do with the series-production Revuelto. Lamborghini says that very little has been lost in terms of rigidity, and while the weight is up, the increase is ‘marginal’. 

There’s some clever engineering at play here. Lamborghini has given the Roadster’s rollover protection a dual use so that it also functions as a diffuser that can channel air to the car’s intakes. In fact, the open-roof structure has meant a fundamental re-design of the Fenomeno’s induction system and engine cover. 

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster - rear10

The Fenomeno Roadster’s somewhat bizarre cutaway front windows confirm that this new model will have no form of roof at all. While the chassis might be able to handle not having a roof, there’s physically no space to fit a folded one within the Fenomeno’s package. This might also illustrate the issues surrounding any potential open-top Revuelto – we’ll have to wait and see if Lambo can come up with a solution. 

Hybrid engine and performance 

Nothing has been lost to the Fenomeno coupe in terms of performance, as it combines the same incredible naturally-aspirated V12 engine with a hybrid system consisting of three electric motors and a 7.4kWh battery pack. The engine on its own is capable of producing up to 823bhp at a spine-rattling 9,250rpm, but this is then augmented with one electric-motor mounted within the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and two more mounted on the front axle. 

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The total is a phenomenal, no pun intended, 1,035bhp, which will shoot the Lamborghini up to 62mph in just 2.4 seconds, and on to 124mph in 6.8 seconds. The top speed isn’t confirmed, but it’s ‘over 210mph’. 

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster - dash10

The car’s aero package had to be redesigned to ensure there’s a good balance of downforce without creating too much drag. Above the windscreen now sits a pair of small air deflectors that work with the new rear clamshell to maintain similar levels of downforce to the coupe variant. 

Under the wild carbon fibre skin are a set of manually-adjustable dampers that will allow the suspension to be tailored to each individual driver. These can also effect change on the ride height, and while the braking and steering hardware is carried over – in this case massive carbon ceramic brakes and a rear-wheel steering system – Bridgestone has developed a bespoke set of tyres specifically for the roofless car’s 21 and 22-inch staggered wheel sizes. A semi-slick option on smaller 20 and 21-inch wheels is also available. 

As one might expect at this level, each of the 15 Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster units will be specified to each owner’s requirements, with a range of single and dual-colour options available, plus the option of exposed carbon fibre if the chequebook is big enough. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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