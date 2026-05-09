The next ultra-limited edition Lamborghini hypercar has been revealed, with the Fenomeno now gaining an open-top sibling. Called the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster, this isn’t just Lambo’s most powerful convertible ever, it’s also the first time we’ve seen one fitted with the incredible hybrid V12 powertrain that’s proved such a hit in the Revuelto. Unlike the series-production Revuelto, however, this Fenomeno will be built in very limited numbers, capped at 15 units for a price tag well into seven figures.

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The Fenomeno Roadster features the same carbon fibre monocoque chassis as the closed-roof variant, and proves the brand is capable of chopping the lid off its new generation of V12 models – something it’s so far hesitated to do with the series-production Revuelto. Lamborghini says that very little has been lost in terms of rigidity, and while the weight is up, the increase is ‘marginal’.

There’s some clever engineering at play here. Lamborghini has given the Roadster’s rollover protection a dual use so that it also functions as a diffuser that can channel air to the car’s intakes. In fact, the open-roof structure has meant a fundamental re-design of the Fenomeno’s induction system and engine cover.

The Fenomeno Roadster’s somewhat bizarre cutaway front windows confirm that this new model will have no form of roof at all. While the chassis might be able to handle not having a roof, there’s physically no space to fit a folded one within the Fenomeno’s package. This might also illustrate the issues surrounding any potential open-top Revuelto – we’ll have to wait and see if Lambo can come up with a solution.

Hybrid engine and performance

Nothing has been lost to the Fenomeno coupe in terms of performance, as it combines the same incredible naturally-aspirated V12 engine with a hybrid system consisting of three electric motors and a 7.4kWh battery pack. The engine on its own is capable of producing up to 823bhp at a spine-rattling 9,250rpm, but this is then augmented with one electric-motor mounted within the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and two more mounted on the front axle.