New GMA S1 LM is a stunning new V12 hypercar, and one buyer’s bought all five

The era of Gordon Murray’s new special vehicles department is here, with the first bespoke commission, five T.50-based S1 LMs, ordered by just one lucky buyer

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Aug 2025
GMA S1 LM25

It’s always fun when you walk into a clothing store and tell the shop assistant that you won’t just take one discounted t-shirt, but five. Now imagine doing that while sat in front of the world’s most revered automotive engineers, one who’s just designed you a completely unique new car… because that’s exactly what has happened at Gordon Murray Automotive.

At this year’s Monterey Car Week, Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, an offshoot of the main company, has revealed the S1 LM bespoke commission – all five of which are going to just the one customer. 

Unlike the Le Mans GTR that’s also been revealed in California, this commission is specifically designed to celebrate the first McLaren F1 GTR which won the Le Mans 24 Hours race outright in 1995, without the famous long-tail design. 

McLaren F1 GTR lookalike design

The S1 LM is based on the T.50, and GMSV’s designers have used this iconic racer as direct inspiration for its design and aerodynamic package. This can be seen in unique elements that reference the original’s front clamshell, roof-mounted intake and split rear wing. You’ll also notice that there’s no longer a rear-mounted fan, with more traditional splitters and wings used to generate its downforce. 

This also leaves space for designers to fit four traditional exhaust outlets, and a retro set of four round rear lights that mimic those of the McLaren F1 – although, unlike the original, these weren’t sourced from a Dutch-built coach. The cabin has also been directly inspired by the original racer, although new switchgear and aggressive bucket seats are unique to this model. 

GMA S1 LM green seats25

V12 power

Under the skin, there have been more changes, with the Cosworth-built V12 engine upgraded from the T.50. Capacity is now slightly larger at 4.3 litres and it’s targeted to produce 693bhp, which is up from the standard car’s 655bhp. However, it’ll retain its revvy characteristics – revving to 12,100rpm – and is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, powering the rear wheels (which feature wider tyres). 

GMSV says the car also has a more track-focused suspension set-up, plus adopts the same engine mounting system as the Le Mans GTR special edition.

The British company has not revealed how much each of the units cost, but we can probably assume there won’t be much of a buy-in-bulk discount applied, considering the comprehensive engineering required to complete the project. 

Full production of all five units will kick off next year, and as for the identity of the buyer? As you might expect, that’s shrouded in secrecy… 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

