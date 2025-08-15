It’s always fun when you walk into a clothing store and tell the shop assistant that you won’t just take one discounted t-shirt, but five. Now imagine doing that while sat in front of the world’s most revered automotive engineers, one who’s just designed you a completely unique new car… because that’s exactly what has happened at Gordon Murray Automotive.

At this year’s Monterey Car Week, Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, an offshoot of the main company, has revealed the S1 LM bespoke commission – all five of which are going to just the one customer.

Unlike the Le Mans GTR that’s also been revealed in California, this commission is specifically designed to celebrate the first McLaren F1 GTR which won the Le Mans 24 Hours race outright in 1995, without the famous long-tail design.

McLaren F1 GTR lookalike design

The S1 LM is based on the T.50, and GMSV’s designers have used this iconic racer as direct inspiration for its design and aerodynamic package. This can be seen in unique elements that reference the original’s front clamshell, roof-mounted intake and split rear wing. You’ll also notice that there’s no longer a rear-mounted fan, with more traditional splitters and wings used to generate its downforce.