Behold, the new Lexus Sport Concept, which the Japanese brand describes as “a vision for a next-generation sports car”. Or to put it another way, this is our best look yet at a long-awaited successor to the hallowed Lexus LFA supercar.

The reveal of the sleek new concept at Monterey Car Week in California comes not long after Lexus’s parent company Toyota showed off two mysterious prototypes at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. No details were shared about them, but the pair had very similar proportions to the LFA supercar that went out of production in 2012 and this new concept.

Like the LFA and the Toyota GT prototypes, the Lexus Sport Concept is low, long and wide with an incredible expanse of bonnet, a sharp nose and big rear haunches. Its striking silhouette with the cabin positioned towards the rear takes inspiration from other classic front-engined sports cars, like those from Ferrari, Mercedes and Jaguar. Not to mention the elegant Toyota 2000GT from the sixties.

Lexus Sport Concept design details

Some of the finer details on the new concept include air ducts in the bonnet, an aggressive front splitter and complex geometric patterns surrounding the ultra-slim headlights. Down the sides is sculpted bodywork punctuated by more vents in the front wings to help cool the brakes.

There’s a large active spoiler that deploys from the Kamm-tail rear, just like the one on the LFA. The triangular element in the centre of the very pronounced diffuser is also likely to be a reference to the famous tri-tip exhaust the LFA had.

It is worth pointing out that the Lexus Sport Concept doesn’t appear to have any exhausts of its own. That suggests this is some kind of evolution of the all-electric Lexus Electrified Sport concept that was unveiled in 2021.

However, the Toyota GT prototypes that came to Goodwood definitely weren’t electric. We suspect the production car, whatever it might be called, will feature a V8 engine, probably turbocharged and possibly even with some level of hybrid assistance.

