Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Lexus Sport Concept points the way to an LFA in Monterey

Lexus describes its new concept car as a “progressively styled, future-focused yet truly authentic sports car”.

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Aug 2025
New Lexus Sport Concept 7

Behold, the new Lexus Sport Concept, which the Japanese brand describes as “a vision for a next-generation sports car”. Or to put it another way, this is our best look yet at a long-awaited successor to the hallowed Lexus LFA supercar. 

The reveal of the sleek new concept at Monterey Car Week in California comes not long after Lexus’s parent company Toyota showed off two mysterious prototypes at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. No details were shared about them, but the pair had very similar proportions to the LFA supercar that went out of production in 2012 and this new concept. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like the LFA and the Toyota GT prototypes, the Lexus Sport Concept is low, long and wide with an incredible expanse of bonnet, a sharp nose and big rear haunches. Its striking silhouette with the cabin positioned towards the rear takes inspiration from other classic front-engined sports cars, like those from Ferrari, Mercedes and Jaguar. Not to mention the elegant Toyota 2000GT from the sixties. 

A key rival to Lexus’s new supercar will be the Mercedes AMG GT, which is available now through our own Buy A Service. You can configure your perfect AMG GT, or there are used models available starting from around £50,000.

Lexus Sport Concept design details

Some of the finer details on the new concept include air ducts in the bonnet, an aggressive front splitter and complex geometric patterns surrounding the ultra-slim headlights. Down the sides is sculpted bodywork punctuated by more vents in the front wings to help cool the brakes.

There’s a large active spoiler that deploys from the Kamm-tail rear, just like the one on the LFA. The triangular element in the centre of the very pronounced diffuser is also likely to be a reference to the famous tri-tip exhaust the LFA had. 

It is worth pointing out that the Lexus Sport Concept doesn’t appear to have any exhausts of its own. That suggests this is some kind of evolution of the all-electric Lexus Electrified Sport concept that was unveiled in 2021. 

However, the Toyota GT prototypes that came to Goodwood definitely weren’t electric. We suspect the production car, whatever it might be called, will feature a V8 engine, probably turbocharged and possibly even with some level of hybrid assistance. 

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New GMA S1 LM is a stunning new V12 hypercar, and one buyer’s bought all five
GMA S1 LM

New GMA S1 LM is a stunning new V12 hypercar, and one buyer’s bought all five

The era of Gordon Murray’s new special vehicles department is here, with the first bespoke commission, five T.50-based S1 LMs, ordered by just one luc…
News
15 Aug 2025
McLaren F1 longtail inspires exclusive new Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR hypercar
Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR 2025 rear

McLaren F1 longtail inspires exclusive new Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR hypercar

A new division within the Gordon Murray empire has unveiled its first limited edition model - the Le Mans GTR - at Monterey Car Week
News
15 Aug 2025
Lamborghini Temerario: next-generation V8 supercar gets £260k price tag
Lamborghini Temerario - Goodwood

Lamborghini Temerario: next-generation V8 supercar gets £260k price tag

The successor to the Huracan loses displacement but gains twin-turbochargers
News
20 Dec 2024
Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance

Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars

Some of the most iconic car brands lined up to unveil new metal in Monterey
News
20 Aug 2024

Most Popular

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Best car tyres to buy now 2025: top tyres tested and reviewed
Auto Express Summer Tyre Test 2025 - header image showing a Volkswagen Golf undergoing wet weather cornering

Best car tyres to buy now 2025: top tyres tested and reviewed

Nine brands go head to head in our annual test, but which one should you put on your car?
Product group tests
13 Aug 2025
New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price
New Jaecoo E5 - front static

New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price

Chinese newcomer’s first electric SUV is also a rival to the award-winning Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric
News
13 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content