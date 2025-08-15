Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed a new, limited-run Le Mans GTR based on its V12-powered T.50. Developed by a new offshoot called Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV), the exclusive hypercar has been unveiled at Monterey Car Week in California, where the world’s leading high-end manufacturers often present their latest and greatest new models.

Produced to celebrate CEO Murray’s on-track success as a racing car designer and engineer for McLaren, the Le Mans GTR will be limited to 24 units, one for every hour of racing at the famous French enduro. All have already been sold for a price that has not been revealed.

The car takes inspiration taken from the McLaren F1 GTR machines that dominated endurance racing in the late nineties. This can be seen in many of its design elements, such as the extended tail and static aero, that differ in philosophy to the existing T.50.

Murray said: “Longtail racing cars perfectly combine aerodynamic benefit and aesthetic balance. I’ve always loved their mix of considered engineering and flowing design. Our Le Mans GTR timelessly reimagines the longtail racers I’ve admired since I began designing cars, adding contemporary aerodynamics and our exquisitely engineered chassis, engine and transmission.”

Track-focused modifications

In fact, GMSV says that aside from the 3.9-litre V12 engine and six-speed transmission, the Le Mans GTR shares very little with the existing T.50. This is centred around the fact that its engine is now rigidly mounted to the chassis, much like other hardcore track-focused supercars such as the Ferrari F50.