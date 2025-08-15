Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

McLaren F1 longtail inspires exclusive new Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR hypercar

A new division within the Gordon Murray empire has unveiled its first limited edition model - the Le Mans GTR - at Monterey Car Week

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Aug 2025
Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR 2025 front8

Gordon Murray Automotive has revealed a new, limited-run Le Mans GTR based on its V12-powered T.50. Developed by a new offshoot called Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV), the exclusive hypercar has been unveiled at Monterey Car Week in California, where the world’s leading high-end manufacturers often present their latest and greatest new models. 

Produced to celebrate CEO Murray’s on-track success as a racing car designer and engineer for McLaren, the Le Mans GTR will be limited to 24 units, one for every hour of racing at the famous French enduro. All have already been sold for a price that has not been revealed. 

The car takes inspiration taken from the McLaren F1 GTR machines that dominated endurance racing in the late nineties. This can be seen in many of its design elements, such as the extended tail and static aero, that differ in philosophy to the existing T.50. 

Murray said: “Longtail racing cars perfectly combine aerodynamic benefit and aesthetic balance. I’ve always loved their mix of considered engineering and flowing design. Our Le Mans GTR timelessly reimagines the longtail racers I’ve admired since I began designing cars, adding contemporary aerodynamics and our exquisitely engineered chassis, engine and transmission.”

Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR 2025 seats8

Track-focused modifications

In fact, GMSV says that aside from the 3.9-litre V12 engine and six-speed transmission, the Le Mans GTR shares very little with the existing T.50. This is centred around the fact that its engine is now rigidly mounted to the chassis, much like other hardcore track-focused supercars such as the Ferrari F50. 

This way of constructing supercars often brings with it issues with vibration and noise, but the company claims it has come up with a new mounting system that alleviates much of the problem. Other changes under the skin compared with the T.50 include greater track widths, wider tyres and a stiffer suspension set-up. GMSV says these cars are designed to excel on track, without being too compromised on-road. 

The other major change is the aero package, which does without the iconic fan of the T.50 and instead uses a more traditional combination of a deep front splitter and high-mounted rear wing to generate downforce. Cooling has also been upgraded, with intake pods mounted on top of the rear wings, but the roof-mounted intake is still fitted. 

The engine itself is largely unchanged, with the naturally aspirated 4.0 V12 engine still sourced from Costworth, matched to a six-speed manual transmission. Drive is sent to the rear wheels only, with sophisticated traction management systems helping drivers deal with the 655bhp output.

Gordon Murray Automotive Le Mans GTR 2025 profile8

Inside, GMSV has retained the central seat, three-person layout, but the dash and other aesthetic elements have been replaced or modified. 

However, the Le Mans GTR isn’t the most exclusive car to be revealed at Monterey Car Week, nor is it even the most exclusive Gordon Murray creation – as the company has also unveiled the S1 LM, which will be limited to five units created for just one very special client. 

If you’re looking for a more modestly priced high performance car, make sure you check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service for the latest deals… 

 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

