MINI has teamed up with the iconic British clothing designer Paul Smith to create a new special edition of its electric MINI Cooper. Called the MINI Paul Smith Edition, the new model brings with it a curated selection of colour and trim changes to the MINI Cooper Electric, and will spread to petrol-powered MINI Cooper models in the future.

Prices start from £32,705 – around £2,300 more than the current top-spec Sport trim, with first cars reaching customers in spring 2026.

This isn’t the first time that MINI and Paul Smith have collaborated, with the brand’s first tie-up taking the form of a one-off original MINI with a body painted in the brand’s iconic coloured stripes in 1999. The mass-produced special edition revealed here isn’t quite so flamboyant, but brings with it a much more subtle and sophisticated set of changes that, crucially, people can actually buy.

The Paul Smith Edition is available in three colours, two of which – Statement Grey and Inspired White – are unique to this model. These can be paired with two roof colours, Jet Black or Nottingham Green, with standard 18-inch Night Spoke wheels finished in Dark Steel. From here, though, the Paul Smith motifs are a little less subtle.