MINI Paul Smith Edition brings timeless British fashion and cars together again
Unique colours and a funky interior are part of a new collaboration with the iconic designer Paul Smith
MINI has teamed up with the iconic British clothing designer Paul Smith to create a new special edition of its electric MINI Cooper. Called the MINI Paul Smith Edition, the new model brings with it a curated selection of colour and trim changes to the MINI Cooper Electric, and will spread to petrol-powered MINI Cooper models in the future.
Prices start from £32,705 – around £2,300 more than the current top-spec Sport trim, with first cars reaching customers in spring 2026.
This isn’t the first time that MINI and Paul Smith have collaborated, with the brand’s first tie-up taking the form of a one-off original MINI with a body painted in the brand’s iconic coloured stripes in 1999. The mass-produced special edition revealed here isn’t quite so flamboyant, but brings with it a much more subtle and sophisticated set of changes that, crucially, people can actually buy.
The Paul Smith Edition is available in three colours, two of which – Statement Grey and Inspired White – are unique to this model. These can be paired with two roof colours, Jet Black or Nottingham Green, with standard 18-inch Night Spoke wheels finished in Dark Steel. From here, though, the Paul Smith motifs are a little less subtle.
When fitted with a green roof, MINI colour matches some of the trim, including the grille surround, mirror caps and wheel centre caps. There’s also a small stripe section on top of the rear glass in Paul Smith’s iconic colours.
Cars with the black roof have a monochrome version of these same stripes in a full-sized decal across the roof. These also retain their green highlights, though, and all feature unique Paul Smith badging on the tailgate.
Inside, all models include the same colour and trim package, based on a dark-finished cabin with a subtle collection of unique elements. These include a striped dashboard insert in black and grey, with a very subtle nod to the same stripes on the steering wheel’s third spoke.
The seats are finished in a two-tone blue leather and striped fabric, and there’s a few more Paul Smith touches around the door sills, puddle lamps, steering wheel and the OLED touchscreen display.
The Paul Smith Edition is otherwise identical to the MINI Cooper Electric under the skin, and will be available with both the entry-level Cooper E and SE powertrains. This will see the entry-level pack an 181bhp motor mated to a 40kWh battery for up to 186 miles of range. The SE ups the battery size to 52kWh, and feeds a more powerful 216bhp e-motor with a range of up to 247 miles.
In a truly international fashion, this British-designed, but Chinese-built, MINI has been revealed at the 2026 Tokyo Mobility Show; petrol-powered models will be announced further down the line.
