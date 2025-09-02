MINI has revealed a couple of show cars – the MINI x Deus Ex Machina concepts – that bring together the worlds of cars and fashion, and will be revealed in the flesh at this year’s IAA Munich Motor Show. They are based on the hot John Cooper Works road cars – one electric and the other petrol-powered – and both are a collaboration between MINI and the Deus Ex Machina fashion brand.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The latter company designs and sells clothing that uses cars, bikes and motorsport as an inspiration, tying in nicely with an automotive design studio such as MINI. If you’re interested in a more conventional MINI, you can buy a new MINI Cooper through our Buy a Car service, with prices starting from just over £20,000.

The Skeg

The first concept is called ‘The Skeg’, and uses the new MINI JCW Electric as its basis. It then takes inspiration from the world of surfing for its unique design elements and materials.

There is semi-transparent fibreglass across many of its panels, including the wider wheelarches, spoiler and even the roof panel. These have been designed specifically to have a rough finish, and help contribute to the concept’s 15 per cent reduction in weight over the standard car.

The designers have also given the concept much wider wheels and tyres, a striking livery and an illuminated grille, which we could well see on future MINI models. The Skeg has the same powertrain as the road car, with a 254bhp electric motor powering the front wheels.