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New MINI Cooper Oxford Edition celebrates 25 years of the modern MINI in style

Just 125 examples of this tribute to the modern MINI Cooper are available for UK customers, with each priced from £30,120

By:Ellis Hyde, Ryan Birch
10 Jul 2026
MINI Cooper Oxford Edition at Goodwood Festival of Speed - front static 21

It’s been 25 years since BMW reinvented the iconic Mini supermini, and what better way to mark the occasion than with the new, and quintessentially British, MINI Cooper Oxford Edition.

Unveiled at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed – which is basically a car enthusiast's garden party – the new Oxford Edition features the MINI’s signature Union Jack roof design. Remarkably, this hasn’t been available on the latest iteration of the MINI Cooper hatch until now.

The designers went further than the classic roof graphic though, with the central red and white stripe of the flag running across onto the bonnet and onto the bootlid. White side mirror caps are another nod to classic MINIs, and these contrast against the Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue or Blazing Blue paint finishes on offer. 

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The Oxford Edition rides on a set of 18-inch two-tone wheels with special centre caps and valve covers that also sport the Union Jack flag. 

MINI Cooper Oxford Edition at Goodwood Festival of Speed - interior21

The Union Jack motifs continue inside – on the 6 o’clock steering wheel spoke, for example – and the unique door sills have more red, white and blue. Finally, the driver’s side floor mat features a small Union Jack emblem, while there’s a chequered flag on the passenger’s side, as a nod to the British brand’s racing heritage. 

The new MINI Cooper Oxford Edition is on sale now from £30,120, and it’s available exclusively with the Cooper S drivetrain, which pairs a rorty 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. However you’ll have to be quick if you want one, because just 125 examples are being made for the UK. 

The Oxford Edition is named after the city where modern MINIs have been built since BMW's reinvention of the brand in 2001 and where the original Mini, designed by Sir Alec Issigonis, was produced from its arrival in 1959 until 1968. 

The modern interpretation of the MINI Cooper was launched in 2001 and proved to be one of the most influential cars of our time, because it began the trend of brands raiding their back catalogues to revive icons such as the Fiat 500 and Renault 5

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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